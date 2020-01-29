The Beacon Pays Tribute to Iconic Cult Record Label 4AD

Head over heels for this label. 4AD Records/23 Envelope

In the wake of the December 2019 death of Vaughan Oliver , head of the English indie label 4AD's in-house design company 23 Envelope, Seattle indie movie theater the Beacon is hosting "Song to the Siren: The Beacon Guide to 4AD" on January 30. Oliver was crucial in creating 4AD's mystique, his imagery on its record covers an ideal analogue to the music's often gothic, enigmatic, and emotionally fraught qualities.

The label's roster—which includes Bauhaus, the Birthday Party, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Dead Can Dance, Scott Walker, Throwing Muses, Insides, Dif Juz, Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares, Rema-Rema, the Breeders, and Aldous Harding—has created some of the most haunting and devoutly worshiped music in recorded history.

The Beacon plans to celebrate 4AD's audio/visual splendor with a profound plunge into the label's fascinating history via music videos, television appearances, rare live footage and interviews, segments from the 1985 film 23 Envelope Documentary, and more. More info here.