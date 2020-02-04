Light in the Attic's Kearney Barton: Architect of the Northwest Sound Celebrates the Seattle Studio Legend's Productions

In an interview I conducted with Barton in 2011, he said, "I've been credited with originating the Northwest sound, whatever that is. I really drove the tape recorders, so I got a lot of punch and presence. It had an intensity that you didn't have on a lot of records. I was one of the first [engineers] to emphasize drum tuning."

University of Washington archivist John Vallier, who digitized hundreds of hours of reels from Barton's collection, told me in an interview for the liner notes: "However diverse, there is a commonality that stands out among his recordings: hardcore analog fidelity. It sounds like you are in the room with the drums, bass, guitar, and vocals. The mix is minimum. It’s a raw, sonic reality, even if the band is poppy and jangly. It’s an honest sound that doesn’t sugarcoat what’s being performed."

Preceding the release of Kearney Barton: Architect of the Northwest Sound, Seattle's KING 5 will air a segment on the album for its Evening program on February 6 at 7:30 pm. Then on Saturday, March 7 (2-4 pm), Light in the Attic Records shop will host a record-release party with KEXP DJ Greg Vandy spinning the album. LITA has invited several of the musicians on the comp to sign records at the event.