New Savage Lovecast: With the Brilliant Peggy Orenstein

A woman is hoping to find a monogamous partner who is also kinky. But when she puts the word "kinky" in her profile she gets flooded with ridiculous pervs. How can she filter out the clueless horndogs?

Hear the very unpleasant tale of a gay couple who venture to an older man's apartment for a hook-up, only to find there were many more men there than promised. Why was this gentleman so dishonest? Aren't older men supposed to be supportive mentors for up and coming young 'mos?

On the Magnum, Dan speaks with super-duper smart writer Peggy Orenstein, (author of Girls and Sex) about her new book—Boys and Sex. She and Dan discuss how boys both suffer from and then perpetuate the culture of toxic masculinity. If you have a kid with a penis, you should listen to this one. Also, a man is ordained to marry people through one of those mail-in certificates. His sister has asked him to perform her marriage ceremony. But her fiancé is a lying, coke addled, no-good drunk! How can he bless this mess?

A snippet: