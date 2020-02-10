Slog AM: Parasite Sweeps the Oscars, Coronavirus Is Deadlier Than SARS, the Iowa Caucus Results

The results are saying PETE, but it doesn't seem like anyone trusts the results. JUSTIN SULLIVAN

: Parasite, the South Korean film by Bong Joon-ho, made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win the best picture award. The film also won best international feature film, best director, and best screenplay. Maybe the Academy made up for a very white and very male nominee list? Weird, though, that the film that swept the biggest awards didn't have a single member of its cast nominated. BUT, let's not get negative here. Bong Joon-ho was the belle of the ball last night and is now tied with Walt Disney for most Oscars won in a single night.

me with my barbies pic.twitter.com/wCz4USkm5W

— meg zukin (@bymeg) February 10, 2020

Landslides cut off access to Mount Rainier: Portions of State Route 706 east of Ashford have been blocked by two significant landslides. The Washington Department of Transportation doesn't know when the route will reopen, due to areas of deep debris and running water that could cause further slides. That's bad news for the 200 people who live between the slides and the Nisqually Gate entrance of Mount Rainier National Park.

A $49 flight to Portland? JetSuiteX has just started offering discounted flights out of Boeing Field to Portland. But is $49 worth it? The Seattle Times breaks down what your best bet for getting to our weird southern sister city is. Planes, trains, or automobiles (this category includes Bolt buses)—what's your bet?

Vote possible on winter eviction moratorium: The Seattle City Council will discuss Council Member Kshama Sawant's plan to ban evictions from November 1 to April 1 due to inhumane conditions of potentially making someone homeless during cold winter months. The legislation prompted a memo from Mayor Jenny Durkan (who officially declared she will seek reelection next year) asking the council to consider "alternative strategies." The council will potentially vote on the legislation today.

No rain today: It will be dry. And, ultimately, sunny. Wow. Bask in it, Seattle.



We've got another dry day in store for Western Washington! Many of you will start the day with some low clouds (and even areas of fog between Olympia & Chehalis), but make sure you have those 🕶️ready - most areas should see some ☀️this afternoon! #wawx pic.twitter.com/0fvhDW6igl

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2020

Seattle is expanding its safe lot program: To 17 spaces. That's 17 parking spaces where people living in their cars can spend the night safely.

The XFL's big opening weekend: Did you watch the new football league's debut this weekend? I did not! Well, I saw about half of the Seattle Dragons game against the DC Defenders because it was playing in a bar. The Dragons did not look too hot. They lost 19 to 31. The best part of the XFL is the unfettered access the media has to the players. If an interception is thrown, camera crews will immediately go interview the quarterback who threw it and ask how he feels. The second best part is that Ja Rule, the rapper notorious for his involvement in Fyre Festival, loves this damn thing:



Thank you very much Ja Rule https://t.co/qyUBwNF83n

— XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020

Coronavirus surpasses SARS death toll: At least 908 people have died from the coronavirus virus so far in China. All of those deaths were in the span of a month. Only two people have died outside of China. There are more than 40,000 people infected. China has said that it will finally accept help from the World Health Organization and let some teams into the country "very soon." On Sunday, 97 people died in one day from the virus. Everybody keep washing your hands and get your flu shots.

A contagion contained thriller: Now we return to the horrifying and fascinating petri dish for the coronavirus—the cruise ship quarantined in Japanese waters where an infected passenger has spread the disease. Last week, around 60 people were infected. Now the number has bounded to 136 infected people. The outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is the largest outside of China. Only people who were seen to be at the highest risk for the virus have been screened. Passengers want everyone to get screened. There are 3,700 people on board.

I want to switch back to the Oscars quickly: The worst thing about the award show was Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech. It seemed like he was going to make some poignant social message and call to action, but it basically was a PETA ad to go vegan. My favorite part is when he talks about artificially inseminating cows.



Joaquin Phoenix accepted his ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘Joker’ with an impassioned speech that touched on racism, animal rights and his own ability to grow and change. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TA8DTYhegM

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2020

The Iowa caucus results are in: And the Democratic Party has said that Pete Buttigieg is the winner. Yet many news organizations aren't confident enough in the flawed results to call the race. Senator Bernie Sanders's team wants at least a partial recanvass. The final caucus results give Buttigieg 14 delegates, Sanders 12, Elizabeth Warren got 8, Joe Biden got 6, and Amy Klobuchar got 1.

Speaking of Uncle Joe: His entire campaign is just... what… is going on? He called a woman "a lying dog-faced pony soldier," which is apparently a line he heard in a John Wayne film.



After a New Hampshire voter asks @JoeBiden why they should trust he can turn his campaign around, he asks if she’s ever been to a caucus before; when she says yes, Biden snaps: "No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

California man tracks down the man who killed his wife: A white Lexus struck and killed Brenda Richardson last week. It fled the scene. Her husband searched for the vehicle. On a whim, he entered the apartment complex that had an entrance at the intersection of the crash. There was the white Lexus. Police have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of Richardson's death.

