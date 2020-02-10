Win BIG Money by Entering Your Cannabis Short Movie in the SPLIFF Film Fest!

Calling all cannabis lovers... who also want to win a: You should totally enter your short cannabis-themed movie in the SPLIFF film fest! For those new to the game, the SPLIFF Film Festival is where filmmakers, artists, animators, and stoners share. From serious takes on pot culture to stoner comedy to mind-blowing weirdness—they all have a home at SPLIFF. Creative types of all stripes entertain, challenge, and amaze SPLIFF audiences with short films that examine and/or celebrate cannabis and its liberating effects on our imaginations, appetites, libidos, and creative energies.

At SPLIFF, you’ll see films that will make you laugh, films that will make you think, and films that will make you ask, “What the fuck was that?!”

And even better, the makers of SPLIFF films have a chance to win a whopping $11,000 in cash prizes. WHAAAAAT?? That's right, and you still have time to make your short film and enter it into the SPLIFF 2020 festival—the deadline for submissions is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5, and you can find out all about it here.

So what in the world are you waiting for? Since all levels of filmmakers have an equal chance at winning, why not give it a shot, right? SPLIFF is a great way to let the world see your talent, so don't hide your light underneath a (pot) bushel! SO C'MON—LET'S DO THIS!