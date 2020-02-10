Inbox Jukebox Track of the Day: The Artfully Discordant Rock of "Male Bonding" by Dutch Trio the Homesick

Clangor management. Sarah Cass

Sub Pop's ear for quality rock groups worldwide still remains keen. Latest example is the Homesick, a young Dutch trio who just released their second full-length, The Big Exercise. Unusual for a youthful rock band, the Homesick's members (Jaap van der Velde, Erik Woudwijk, Elias Elgersma) profess a love for avant-garde composer Meredith Monk and experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara. Further, the title The Big Exercise derives from a sentence in the Scott Walker biography A Deep Shade of Blue. Those influences are subtle, but you can hear that the Homesick's songs are speckled with unconventional elements that distinguish them from those of the indie-rock hordes. The Homesick's moiré melodies carry the whiff of musicians not content to do the expected thing.

"Male Bonding" (coincidentally, the name of a very good former Sub Pop artist) starts with martial paradiddles contrasting with a chiming guitar motif that shows an affinity for mantric, Rhys Chatham-esque repetition. Around the minute mark, though, the Homesick launch into one of those discordant, metallic chug-athons that made Sonic Youth one of the most worshiped bands of the '80s and '90s. These guys really know how to build tension, and then release it. A clangorous bullet train of a track, "Male Bonding" is the best thing on The Big Exercise, and it's also the album-closer. Admirable perversity. Listen below.