Ask Me Your Questions About Seattle's Moratorium on Wintertime Evictions

Kshama Sawant's winter eviction moratorium ordinance had six amendments added to it before the council passed it. City of Seattle

Earlier this week, the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance that would put a moratorium on evicting people during the three coldest months in winter. It passed unanimously 7-0 with six new amendments. Many people who were following the ordinance had to play catch-up with these last-minute add-ons.

Judging from comments on articles and Facebook posts about the moratorium, people are generally confused. Here's just a smattering of questions I found online:

"Does this apply to squatters as well?" someone on KIRO7's Facebook page asked. "How are the landlords supposed to pay the mortgage then?" another asked. "So no one in Seattle has to pay their rent because they can’t be evicted during the winter?!?" went another. "So is the council now going to vote to prevent cars from being repossessed for failing to pay your loan obligations?" "Why are the homeless getting more rights than the homeowners? I could list example after example but this is just one. SEATTLE wake up."

While I have some answers—like, this isn't "free rent," the tenant will still have to pay and an amendment to the bill establishes a "mitigation fund" to pay landlords during moratorium months—I still have a bunch of questions myself, especially as it pertains to a highly-likely, almost-expected legal battle against the moratorium and the city. I'm sure you have a lot as well. Ask me whatever questions you have, no matter how ridiculous, and I'll get them answered.

Leave them in the comments, email me, tweet me, whatever.