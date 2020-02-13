Bernie Sanders Is Coming to Tacoma on Presidents' Day

I mean, it's not The Comet, but it's something. The Stranger

Next Monday, just five days before the state mails out ballots for the March 10 presidential primary, 2020 Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders will hold a rally with Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal at the Tacoma Dome.

The big question: how many people will show up??? With a capacity of 23,000, Sanders has the potential to draw his largest crowd in Washington state to date. During the 2016 presidential race, Sanders drew 15,000 to Safeco Field T-Mobile Park, the same number to UW’s Hec Edmundson Pavilion, and 17,000 to KeyArena.

Though it's a Monday evening in the middle of winter, any number less than 15,000—which was the estimated crowd size at Elizabeth Warren's Seattle Center rally last summer—will be a sure sign of a campaign in crisis, and air-tight evidence that the Vermont Socialist has no chance against Donald J. Trump, or so certain columnists writing for certain local papers of record will likely claim.

However, there are pretty good indications that the Sanders rally will be packed. According to a recent analysis of FEC data from the Seattle Times, more Washingtonians have donated money to Sanders than to any other candidate in the race. Twice as many Washingtonians have donated to his campaign than to Elizabeth Warren's, his closest rival in the money race here.

Meanwhile, Seattle Rep. Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is running for her third term. So far she's running unopposed, because honestly who the fuck wants to fuck with Jayapal? Nobody. You'd have to be a complete idiot to run against the mom of the Squad in the 7th CD.

Anyhow, doors open at 5:00 p.m., event starts at 7:00 p.m. First come first serve, but RSVP here. Bring bread and roses.