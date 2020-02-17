Slog AM: Seattle's Wire Thieves, Pierce County's Newborn-Napper, Hong Kong's Toilet Paper Heist

Streetlights keep blinking out around Seattle. And then staying that way. Entire blocks are in the dark. Seattle City Light can't keep up. Especially because someone is stealing underground cable s. They rip out the copper wires and then sell them to recyclers. It's happened over 40 times in the past year. It's looking to cost the utility upwards of $1 million for repairs.

An Issaquah hostage situation: There was a 16-hour stand-off at a house in Issaquah on Sunday. A man had barricaded himself in a house and was holding four people, including two children, hostage. SWAT teams were able to save the hostages but a fire started. The suspect is believed to have died in the fire.

Big day for the microclimates: Today's weather will see snow in the mountains, rain elsewhere, and sun in other places.



While the ☀️in the forecast has captured most people's attention, the ❄️in the mountains (and rain down lower) isn't ready to hand over control yet! The convergence zone remains active this morning, but it should eventually weaken by late this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/m9ILuiD57m

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 17, 2020

Aspiring baby-nappers arrested: One woman and her teenage daughter were arrested in Pierce County for allegedly drugging a woman and attempting to steal her newborn baby. The woman had posted on Facebook groups advertising herself as a newborn baby photographer. Except she only set up appointments with newborn girls 5 weeks or younger.

Sexual trauma nurse shortage in Washington: There aren't enough specially trained nurses who can administer rape kits and treat rape victims in Washington hospitals. Lawmakers in Olympia are trying to get more funding for additional training programs at different locations. The problem is that UW’s Harborview Medical Center wants to remain in charge of the training.

Amazon keeps hiring: There are currently more than 37,000 job listings at the local tech giant. It might be the most ever. Career change, anyone?

Trending right now: This video of John Oliver supporting Medicare for All:



WATCH: John Oliver torpedoes Buttigieg’s M4A lies—

“It would leave so much of our current insurance infrastructure with all of its problems intact. So that’s kind of like being offered either a shit sandwich or a slightly smaller shit sandwich with guac.” pic.twitter.com/DcqC0X5rgV

— Dilan (@dilanpcook) February 17, 2020

Quarantined cruise ship passengers come home: Around 400 U.S. citizens were transported from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined in Japan for weeks. They will be quarantined for 14 days to see if they develop the coronavirus.

Shit is crazy in China: Toilet paper has been sold out for weeks. There was a rumor that manufacturers would stop production amidst coronavirus craziness. A delivery man was robbed at knifepoint by three people for $100 worth of toilet paper.

Fourteen of those Americans have the coronavirus: There are 454 infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship now. Of the American evacuees, 14 who were believed to be healthy before disembarking tested positive for the illness before boarding a plane to the U.S. As those people landed in the U.S., the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 29.

Canadian mounties didn't help stroke victim: They had detained the man for being drunk in public. Except he hadn't had a drink. No, instead the man was suffering from a massive stroke and was detained for 18 hours by police. His symptoms increased and his condition worsened but the police didn't get him help.

Here's a video of a Good Samaritan saving someone's life: The world isn't all bad.



Chicago police say a good Samaritan flagged down help after spotting a man who fell into the icy waters of Lake Michigan.



The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear how he ended up in the water, police said. https://t.co/ZEiPyij0tX pic.twitter.com/8rXGAPs1MS

— ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2020

Although... Bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. That lead comes from bullets hunters shoot at deer and other game. Eagles will eat meat off a shot animal's carcass and ingest the lead.

Teen boy gives Vegas a golden shower: The 15-year-old started peeing when he was on a zipline ride in Las Vegas. He “drenched the people below” in his pee. His parents aren't sure if it was a joke or an accident.

