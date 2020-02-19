Your Friends Are Hot

Jess Stein

"Tell Your Friends They Are Hot"

Agreed. Jasmyne Keimig

God, this one is brilliant. I totally think all my friends are hot. I gotta let them know!

"Not Me, Us!"

This is so great. JK

A renegade campaign sticker. I really like it—if you recognize it, please let me know! I love that the Bernie coalition features people of color, queers, neckbeards, bunnies, Frankenstein, squareheads, and elves. What can I say, he's on the side of the people (and elves)!

"Naked Bodies"

Spotted on E Pike near Kaladi Brotherss. JK

This definitely looks like a film still, but on closer look, could be something more horrifying than that.

"Steve Drool"

I think I squealed when I saw this near the library on the Hill. JK

Honestly an excellent punk band name. Or maybe my new drag king persona. I love you Steve , hope you're doing well.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.