Slog AM: Far-Right Shooting in Germany, MAGA Hat-Wearing Pigeons Descend on Vegas, Bloomberg Bungles Debate

It probably looked identical to this. JANNY2/GETTY EMOJI BY ME

: A German man opened fire on two bars in Hanau, Germany. The bars were frequented by immigrants. Nine people were killed . Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "at present, there is much evidence that the perpetrator acted out of right-wing extremist, racist motives." This is the latest in a string of attacks against immigrants in Germany as the Alternative for Germany has materialized as the first far-right group in the country since World War II.

Gun control bills fail in Washington: There was a bill that would have banned the sale of assault weapons in Washington and one that limited magazine bullet capacity. The assault weapon ban was destined for death almost upon inception. Meanwhile, the high-capacity limit bill made it out of the House and Senate committees but died before floor debate. Republicans tacked on an obscene amount of amendments to drag on debate too long.

Trump is live-tweeting Roger Stone's sentencing trial: He's being sentenced for obstructing a congressional inquiry. Trump has publicly attacked all parts of this trial and may have been successful in getting Stone a reduced sentence.



“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Olympia woman has coronavirus: She was on the Diamond Princess cruise line, was tested before leaving and her results came back positive. Now she's at Travis Air Force Base in California with the rest of the Americans who were evacuated. Despite her positive diagnosis, she's not showing symptoms. KIRO7 reports that she's treating the whole thing "like an adventure."

Five coronavirus patients are being transferred to Spokane: Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has "secured airborne infection isolation rooms," KING5 writes. The Center for Disease Control has confirmed that 15 people in the U.S. are infected but hundreds are being monitored and tested for the virus.

Seattle Children's Hospital is moldy: And they don't want anyone to know it. Seattle Children's, which has had multiple Aspergillus mold infections over the years that have killed seven people, is suing to block the release of public health agency records related to the mold. Last week, a six-month-old baby died after contracting an infection during heart surgery.

Sunny weather sticks around: It will be pleasant again! And chilly. Always chilly.



Another pleasant late-winter day in store for western Washington. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few passing higher level clouds. #wawx pic.twitter.com/CuIWwZbCcn

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 20, 2020

Ex-dog fighting dogs need a home: A dozen dogs were rescued from a suspected Tacoma dogfighting ring back in December. Now, they need a home. Their ages range from a few months to five years old. They'll be at the Humane Society of Tacoma.

Las Vegas overtook by pigeons wearing MAGA hats: Ahead of the Las Vegas debate, a prank group (named P.U.T.I.N., or Pigeons United To Interfere Now) released a flock of pigeons adorned with tiny Make America Great Again hats. One pigeon had a tiny orange hairpiece. I am not making this up. You'll recall that last December someone was putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas.

A flock of pigeons donning tiny #MAGA hats (one even had hair resembling Trump’s) have been spotted in Downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/BAdpw3fDTk

— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) February 19, 2020

So, who was meanest to Bloomberg last night? The court of public opinion seems to think it was Elizabeth Warren. She ripped into Bloomberg and had the most speaking time last night. Her most-referenced line of the night? “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.” Someone spliced it together with Nas' famous diss track "Ether" playing beneath it:



Bloomberg blunders: The Republican-turned-Democrat was on the defensive almost the whole night. The New York Times said he "looked very much like the out-of-practice politician" he is. He took hits from all sides; on racist stop-and-frisk policies, "muzzling" women with non-disclosure agreements, not being a very good New York mayor (that one was from Biden), and more. He stumbled in his defenses.



must say The Comedy Central Roast of Mike Bloomberg has a real weird vibe. do they normally let 5 of the comedians just whale on him? not many jokes here either

— henno (@jrhennessy) February 20, 2020

Warren set the aggressive tone: We're in a new chapter of Democratic debates as we get closer and closer to choosing a Democratic nominee. That means it's claws out time on the debate stage. Warren wasn't fucking around. She attacked Bloomberg, laid to rest three opponents' healthcare plans (she called Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan a "PowerPoint," Klobuchar's a "Post-It Note," and criticized Sanders for criticizing people who wonder how he'll make Medicare for All work).

Bernie was chillin': Sanders was the frontrunner this go around. Yet, he didn't get lambasted or torn to shreds. He got some barbs from Buttigieg but mostly his opponents were focused on Bloomberg. Here's Sanders biting back at Buttigieg who called him "polarizing."



Canada pileup: More than 200 cars were involved in a pileup on a Quebec highway during whiteout conditions. Two people were killed.

Good things to know: Zuckerberg’s aides blow-dry his armpits to help with anxiety sweat before speeches, book claims

FedEx driver falls off bridge: A North Carolina FedEx driver had pulled over to help a stranded driver while on an interstate bridge. He fell off the bridge and landed on the riverbed below. It was a 75-foot fall. It took crews 45 minutes to rescue him. He was taken the hospital alive but with serious injuries.



MUST SEE: This picture shows an emergency worker coming to the #rescue of a local FedEx driver who fell 75-feet off the Yadkin River bridge on I-85. I talked to the victim who SURVIVED the fall and rescue workers. See this truly amazing story at 5 & 6pm. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NmkfLwqR2U

— Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) February 19, 2020

The man who invented cut, copy, paste on computers is dead: RIP Larry Tesler. He was 74.

