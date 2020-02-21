Slog PM: Tim Eyman's "Lies Won't Work in a Courtroom," I'm Still Laughing That This Dope Is the Leading Republican Candidate for Governor

The Seattle Times endorses Amy Klobuchar . My favorite line from the endorsement is "she’s the only candidate so far to have the guts to serve up some veggies alongside the sweets." Is this in reference to the salad incident?

I suspect many of you will love this line: "Tim Eyman has been in violation of Washington campaign finance laws for at least the last seven years, concealing nearly $800,000 in political contributions," writes David Gutman for the Seattle Times. A judge found Eyman in violation of campaign finance laws today. “Eyman is being held in contempt of court—and today’s ruling reveals his contempt for our campaign finance laws,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a statement. “Eyman will say anything to avoid accountability for his conduct, but his lies won’t work in a courtroom.” Eyman, notably, is currently the leading Republican candidate for Governor. More from the Times:

Eyman has been in contempt of court for nearly two years for refusing to cooperate with the lawsuit against him, and currently owes more than $230,000 in sanctions, a sum that’s growing at $500 a day. He faces a potential lifetime ban on directing the finances of political committees when he goes to trial this summer.

He's fighting for a rebound after Wednesday's abysmal debate performance: Interestingly, according to Morning Consult, Warren's support in Nevada only jumped up by 2 points after her strong debate performance. Sanders leads by over 10 points.



Greyhound will no longer allow immigration checks on their buses: They announced today that they won't let Border Patrol agents onboard without a warrant.

Fucking yikes: Early this morning, police believe a man robbed an Edmonds 7-11 and fatally shot the 64-year-old clerk. The suspect is still at large.



The Harvey Weinstein jury says they're deadlocked: People are freaking out.

Russia is apparently meddling to "aid" Sanders in the primary: The story is developing. Unlike Trump, Sanders strongly denounced Russia's involvement in the election: “Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election,” he said. It's unclear how they're exactly aiding him, although one imagines that attacking his rivals over social media seems plausible, at the very least.

The Friends cast is reuniting for an HBO Max promo: The new upcoming streaming service has bought the exclusive rights to Friends for over $400 million. But how much did they pay "for what’s effectively a glorified episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show?" From Vulture:

News that HBO Max was pursuing the actors for the special broke last November on THR, and earlier this month, Deadline and the Wall Street Journal reported that the cast would likely snag in excess of $2 million each to appear, pushing the overall cost of the special to nearly $20 million, including production costs and producer fees. A deal was finalized this week, and the still-untitled special will debut in May when HBO Max begins operations.

Seattle Times released two great posts on Re-bar today, which celebrates its 30th birthday this weekend: First up, a feature from Stranger contributor Gregory Scruggs on the history of Re-bar and how they may be living on borrowed time:

While the land under Re-bar and neighboring Market House Meats is for sale, the remaining parcel on the block is owned by Nicole Stone, who operates the neighboring nightclub Kremwerk and has no current intentions to sell. Wilson doesn’t believe a developer will purchase the site until the whole block is for sale. But with property taxes now reflecting the 40-story potential, Wilson saw his rent jump from $3,500 to $10,000 per month. “The type of people that we have coming, the shows here, and the amount of people we can fit in here don’t pay our bills right now,” Wilson says. “We need about $10,000 more per month just to break even.”

Then another feature from Brendan Kiley on John Cameron Mitchell bringing his famous Hedwig and the Angry Inch show to Seattle again, after it had its Seattle premiere at Re-bar in 2000.

The weather has been so nice lately: Let it just be spring already.



Matt Shea probably isn't getting kicked out of the Washington Legislature: No Republicans would sign a letter calling for the expulsion of a legislator accused of domestic terrorism. I'm not saying Washington's Dems are a dream team, but the Washington state GOP is fucked.

We might as well stay on the fucked-up GOP beat until the end of this thread: Next up, Stephen Miller. The New Yorker published an in-depth profile on Donald Trump's senior advisor who "has been the true driving force behind this Administration’s racist agenda." I would not be surprised if he was the guy behind Trump's racist rant against Parasite last night.

As Slate points out, Stephen Miller says in that New Yorker feature that stopping asylum-seekers is “all I care about”: The sad little man said his racist fearmongering is all he has. Get a load of this passage: