Chicago-based DJ/music critic Jeremy Cargill has put together a fascinating series about underground-rock gems from Seattle's past on his Planet Fever podcast. Cargill plans to do five volumes in all, including one devoted to Mudhoney and their related projects. He's tapping the vast knowledge of former Fallout Records owner Tim Hayes for that one and also hoping to get input from Mark Arm and Steve Turner. You can hear the first volume here and the second installment here. The best-known artists in the two sets currently online include Screaming Trees, U-Men, Catheters, Green River, and the Green Pajamas.
Just announced! New Order & Pet Shop Boys are bringing The Unity Tour to Gorge Amphitheatre on 9/26.
Cargill—who lived in Seattle from 2002-2006 and also runs the Got Kinda Lost reissue label—has dug deeply to find interesting nuggets that you may have overlooked and that likely don't exist on streaming sites. He claims the purpose of Planet Fever is to document "the roots and fruits of Proto-Punk, pre-'76/Beatlesque/traditionalist Power Pop, Bonehead Crunchers, Thug Rock, Junkshop Glam, Hard Rock, '70s rock'n'pop, Bubblegum, 'out of time' treasures and Proto-Metal cromags." We should be grateful for such diligent sonic archeology. Check out the tracklists for both episodes after the jump, as well as the third, which airs on March 4.
TRACKLIST for Vol. 1
TALL BIRDS
Internalize
IDLE TIMES
Gin & Death
IDLE TIMES
Hey Little Girl
CHINAS COMIDAS
Snaps
U-MEN
Gila
ALIEN CITY
Information Overload
THE TELEPATHS
Frozen Darling
ARNOLD
Troubles Of My Own
THE CATHETERS
Cold Blood Crawling
GREEN RIVER
Bleeding Sheep
THE PEPPER PORTER BAND
Lost City
RAIL
Yes I Am
RAIL
Cheater
RAIL
Backseat Lovers
TRACKLIST for Vol. 2
TROPICAL SLEEP
Bury My Body
RAZZ
Wish You Well (Ballad Of J + B)
THE PETS
Sticky Situations
THE CHEATERS
Safety Tips For You
THE PUDZ
Take Me To Your (Leader)
THE ACCIDENT
True Detective
LARRY TEICH W/ THE ALAN MILMAN SECT
Teen Tour
THANKLESS DOGS
Time To Say
THE CHEATERS
I Want To Be Electric
THE MACS
I'm 37
SCREAMING TREES
Cold Rain
THE PURDINS
Carol Said
THE GREEN PAJAMAS
Jennifer
SCREAMING TREES
Transfiguration
SCREAMING TREES
Flying
THE INVADERS
Long Time Comin'
TRACKLIST for Vol. 3 [airing March 4]
The Tripwires - Arm Twister
The Tripwires - Comedienne
The Tripwires - Big Electric Light
Chemistry Set - April Fools
Skyboys - Captain Lonely
Ron Gardner - Waterhole
The Moberlys - Live In The Sun
The Heats - Remember Me
Young Fresh Fellows - Think Better of Me
The Allies - Keep Your Eyes On Your Heart
Academe - l’ll Find A Way
Grand Theft - Closer To Herfy’s
Zipgun - Together Dumb
Zipgun - Put Me Away
Zipgun - Hallway