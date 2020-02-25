Cargill—who lived in Seattle from 2002-2006 and also runs the Got Kinda Lost reissue label—has dug deeply to find interesting nuggets that you may have overlooked and that likely don't exist on streaming sites. He claims the purpose of Planet Fever is to document "the roots and fruits of Proto-Punk, pre-'76/Beatlesque/traditionalist Power Pop, Bonehead Crunchers, Thug Rock, Junkshop Glam, Hard Rock, '70s rock'n'pop, Bubblegum, 'out of time' treasures and Proto-Metal cromags." We should be grateful for such diligent sonic archeology. Check out the tracklists for both episodes after the jump, as well as the third, which airs on March 4.

TRACKLIST for Vol. 1

TALL BIRDS

Internalize

IDLE TIMES

Gin & Death

IDLE TIMES

Hey Little Girl

CHINAS COMIDAS

Snaps

U-MEN

Gila

ALIEN CITY

Information Overload

THE TELEPATHS

Frozen Darling

ARNOLD

Troubles Of My Own

THE CATHETERS

Cold Blood Crawling

GREEN RIVER

Bleeding Sheep

THE PEPPER PORTER BAND

Lost City

RAIL

Yes I Am

RAIL

Cheater

RAIL

Backseat Lovers

TRACKLIST for Vol. 2

TROPICAL SLEEP

Bury My Body

RAZZ

Wish You Well (Ballad Of J + B)

THE PETS

Sticky Situations

THE CHEATERS

Safety Tips For You

THE PUDZ

Take Me To Your (Leader)

THE ACCIDENT

True Detective

LARRY TEICH W/ THE ALAN MILMAN SECT

Teen Tour

THANKLESS DOGS

Time To Say

THE CHEATERS

I Want To Be Electric

THE MACS

I'm 37

SCREAMING TREES

Cold Rain

THE PURDINS

Carol Said

THE GREEN PAJAMAS

Jennifer

SCREAMING TREES

Transfiguration

SCREAMING TREES

Flying

THE INVADERS

Long Time Comin'

TRACKLIST for Vol. 3 [airing March 4]

The Tripwires - Arm Twister

The Tripwires - Comedienne

The Tripwires - Big Electric Light

Chemistry Set - April Fools

Skyboys - Captain Lonely

Ron Gardner - Waterhole

The Moberlys - Live In The Sun

The Heats - Remember Me

Young Fresh Fellows - Think Better of Me

The Allies - Keep Your Eyes On Your Heart

Academe - l’ll Find A Way

Grand Theft - Closer To Herfy’s

Zipgun - Together Dumb

Zipgun - Put Me Away

Zipgun - Hallway