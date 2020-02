Crucial Podcast Alert—Planet Fever Digs Deep for Seattle Underground-Rock Gems

Planet Fever

Chicago-based DJ/music critic Jeremy Cargill has put together a fascinating series about underground-rock gems from Seattle's past on his Planet Fever podcast. Cargill plans to do five volumes in all, including one devoted to Mudhoney and their related projects. He's tapping the vast knowledge of former Fallout Records owner Tim Hayes for that one and also hoping to get input from Mark Arm and Steve Turner. You can hear the first volume here and the second installment here . The best-known artists in the two sets currently online include Screaming Trees U-Men , Catheters, Green River , and the Green Pajamas.

Cargill—who lived in Seattle from 2002-2006 and also runs the Got Kinda Lost reissue label—has dug deeply to find interesting nuggets that you may have overlooked and that likely don't exist on streaming sites. He claims the purpose of Planet Fever is to document "the roots and fruits of Proto-Punk, pre-'76/Beatlesque/traditionalist Power Pop, Bonehead Crunchers, Thug Rock, Junkshop Glam, Hard Rock, '70s rock'n'pop, Bubblegum, 'out of time' treasures and Proto-Metal cromags." We should be grateful for such diligent sonic archeology. Check out the tracklists for both episodes after the jump, as well as the third, which airs on March 4.