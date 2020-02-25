New Savage Lovecast: All About Weed with Lester Black

A straight man was dating a woman, and it felt great. Until she gave him the "I'm not ready for a relationship" line. Is this always a lie? What does it mean? Dan spells it out, with no sugar on top.

A man is worried about his new girlfriend. You see, she has never had penetrative sex. Is he special enough to be her first?

On the Micro and more on the Magnum, Dan chats with The Stranger's Lester Black. They talk about a woman whose smart husband turns into a drooling dullard whilst blazed, smoking when you're pregnant, and the effects of marijuana on dick size. Can you resist this show? No, you cannot.

A man on the frozen tundra hasn't had sex in 3 years because he claims to be a grower, not a shower. Women reject him because of his dick size (he thinks) and then reject him further when he fails to eat them out properly. But he wants to learn! He asks his female friends if he can practice on them, but strangely, they all say "no."