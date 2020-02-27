Slog AM: Bothell High School Closes Amidst Virus Fears, Data Breach at Facial Recognition AI Company, Woman Brews Beer in Bladder

: One of the members of this "violent extremist group" was in the Seattle area. The group, Atomwaffen, had allegedly threatened and intimidated people they saw as obstacles to their rhetoric, bypassing free speech protections completely, according to the FBI. At least three people were targeted by the threats in Seattle, including a KING 5 journalist.

A data breach for that scary facial recognition app: You know, Clearview AI, the one used by over 600 law enforcement agencies? The one that knows your face because of all the pictures of you on the internet? Yes, that one. A data breach leaked the company's entire client list. Who has access to your face now? Who knows!!!! Clearview AI maintains this wasn't a hack.

Bothell High School is closed Thursday: Because of "an abundance of concern" about the coronavirus. A staff member returned to work Monday after traveling internationally. A family member they were traveling with fell ill this week and is at the hospital being monitored. There haven't been any positive tests for coronavirus yet. Bothell High School is being extra careful. The Health Department doesn't think the high school needed to close and that the threat to students is minimal.

Washington is voting early: Well, about 420,000 Washingtonians have voted early. Technically, it's not really "early" since we can mail in our votes whenever between last week and March 10. But, the field may narrow before Washington votes get counted.

Dunkin' Donuts released a new snack: It's literally a bag of bacon.

Bellevue College administrator alters Japanese internment memorial: The vice president of the college allegedly whited out reference to an Eastside businessmen's anti-Japanese sentiments during World War II that was written on a placard in front of a mural of two Japanese children at a World War II Japanese incarceration camp. He allegedly whited out the sentence and then placed a new, laminated version of the artist's statement that didn't contain it over the whited-out version. Bellevue College has apologized.

Old people don't know how to decipher fake news online: According to NPR, researchers found that "Facebook users 65 and over posted seven times as many articles from fake news websites, compared with adults under 29." With an election and a likely Russian disinformation campaign looming, some workshops are being offered to help the elderly fact check the memes they see on Facebook.

People are concerned the U.S. isn't taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously: Well, it's hard to feel at ease when Donald Trump is responsible for our safety. He, so far, has contradicted what health officials have said in a bid to try to assure the American people that everything is fine and the fear has been overblown. That is... not right. The U.S. will see coronavirus infections. It's almost inevitable. Even scarier, a new Washington Post article this week asserted that the U.S.'s test to identify the virus in our citizens is faulty. This means that way more people could have the virus right now and we don't even know. Coronavirus testing kits have not even been spread to most hospitals in the U.S.

Delta's preventative measures: The airline has reduced flights between Seattle and Korea.

Meanwhile: Japan's prime minister has ordered all public schools to close for a month starting in March.

There was a shooting at a Milwaukee brewery yesterday: Five people were killed in a shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus. The shooter, who also took his own life, was identified as a 51-year-old man who worked at the brewery. He had recently been fired, reports say.

The Church of Scientology is on California city's shitlist: After the church released hundreds of helium balloons into the air to celebrate the opening of a new church in Ventura. The Ventura mayor is mad because those balloons could harm the environment.

Ah, a classic case of urinary auto-brewery syndrome: A 61-year-old woman needed a liver transplant. She was denied because she needed to "get her addictions under control first," according to a VICE article. The woman wasn't intoxicated but she had ethanol in her pee. She got tested at another hospital. They found that she was literally brewing beer in her bladder.

There are reports that there could be a senior dating show: An over-65 Bachelor spin-off could be in the works.

