Slog PM: Are You More Than Your Stocks? Is an Amazon Go Grocery Coming to the Central District?

Red Apple didn't look like this. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

The global stock market keeps slipping due to the spread of COVID-19: Stocks dropped for the sixth day in a row, and today saw the fastest stock market correction on record. "The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday, the worst day since 2011, bringing its total decline from a Feb. 19 high to 12%," writes Yahoo! Finance. The S&P 500 is expected to have its worst week since 2008. People are pouring money into gold and government bonds. Shares of Microsoft, the US's most valuable company, are dropping, too. The New York Times has issued a nice message to its richer readers: "Remember, stocks are just a part of what you’re worth."

It's also helpful to remember that most coronavirus cases are mild: That's good and bad.

Phnom Penh Noodle House is returning: The beloved Cambodian noodle house closed in 2018 after being open for 30 years, but it was announced today that the Noodz will return on March 14. "Thanks in part to a $140,000 grant from the city, Phnom Penh Noodle House will be restored to Seattle’s Chinatown International District in a new building on Jackson Street," writes Bethany Jean Clement for the Seattle Times.



Housekeeping: I'll be out tomorrow. I'm headed to Astoria with a bunch of drag queens. We're performing for mariners. Rich Smith will take over PM tomorrow.

Speaking of Rich: He's got something to say. Take it away, Rich:

Sound Transit ditches Union Street/Symphony station name change: What an absolute hysterical mess this is. Board vote today: the name "Union Street/Symphony" is rescinded and University Street Station will keep its old name beyond 2021, pending some future @soundtransit

regional overhaul of line- and station-naming policy.

— Mike Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) February 27, 2020 Remember when Sound Transit wanted to change University Street Station to something else to avoid the confusion of having two other stations with University in their names? And remember how they spent a bunch of time and money conducting a public survey to determine what the new name should be? And then remember how the public chose Symphony Station because it sounded great? And then remember how Sound Transit realized they couldn’t change the name to Symphony Station because manuals and emergency protocols required them to maintain the station’s original acronym, “USS,” or else risk dropping $5 million on changing all the signs and the instruction manuals? And remember how they came up with the name Union Street / Symphony Station to satisfy the will of the people and solve their little acronym problem, and then proceed to pat themselves on the back for their bureaucratic brilliance despite the fact the station doesn’t exit onto Union Street, which presents a pretty serious wayfinding challenge? Well! Mike Lindblom over at the Seattle Times reports that Sound Transit’s board voted today to keep the old, confusing station name “beyond 2021, pending some future regional overhaul of line- and station-naming policy,” which means we’re right back where we started. This incredible display of incompetence makes me sad. The people who run the trains should be better at this.

Thanks, Rich!

What's going to happen in and after South Carolina? FiveThirtyEight has a great breakdown of potential outcomes. They estimated that a big Biden win in South Carolina has a 41 percent chance of happening, with a small Biden win at 33 percent and a Sanders win at 23 percent. The extra 3 percent goes to Steyer.

The wonky predictions going into Super Tuesday: If Biden has a big win in South Carolina, FiveThirtyEight predicts Sanders will emerge out of Super Tuesday (which is next Tuesday) with 578 delegates and Biden with 430 delegates. If Biden has a moderate win, they predict Sanders winning 628 and Biden winning 364 after Super Tuesday. If Sanders wins South Carolina, they predict Sanders will come out of Super Tuesday with 757 and Biden with 230. Regardless, this might happen:

The Democratic party seems to want a contested convention: This headline from the New York Times raises my blood pressure: Democratic Leaders Willing to Risk Party Damage to Stop Bernie Sanders

The paragraph below is particularly irritating: Not sure why Democratic insiders think installing Sherrod Brown as the nominee is going to instill trust among voters.

In recent weeks, Democrats have placed a steady stream of calls to Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who opted against running for president nearly a year ago, suggesting that he can emerge as a white knight nominee at a brokered convention — in part on the theory that he may carry his home state in a general election. “If you could get to a convention and pick Sherrod Brown, that would be wonderful, but that’s more like a novel,” Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee said. “Donald Trump’s presidency is like a horror story, so if you can have a horror story you might as well have a novel.”

Meanwhile, Warren doesn't seem like she'll drop out before the convention: Even if she doesn't win any Super Tuesday states. "A lot of people made $5 contributions to my campaign to keep me in it," Warren said. "And as long as they want me to stay in this race, I'm staying in this race. That, and I've done a lot of pinkie promises out there so I gotta stay in this. I've told little girls, 'We persist.'" Let's persist until we hand Joe Biden the nomination, apparently.

Also: "On Tuesday, in the hours before the debate, Mr. Sanders announced an ambitious goal of 500,000 contributions before the end of the month," writes Shane Goldmacher for the Times. "On Thursday afternoon, his campaign said it had received 246,738 donations so far."



NEWS: Bernie Sanders has raised an estimated ~$4.6 million~ in last two days from nearly 250,000 contributions, per my analysis of stats from campaign.



The wonky details —>https://t.co/GCcQT5WjsG

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 27, 2020

Don't count Walmart out: Have you heard of Walmart+?

KIRO broadcaster Steve Raible is retiring: He's been with the station for 38 years. He won five regional Emmy Awards and is a former Seahawks receiver.



Steve Raible will be off the air in late spring after more than three decades at KIRO. https://t.co/SNSR41zO8s

— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) February 28, 2020

One last update for the day: Would you look at that! This is about to get interesting, again. Eli was down in Olympia today covering this decision and will have a post up tomorrow. Keep your peepers on Slog.



The Washington Public Disclosure Commission has rejected a proposed settlement with Facebook over charges it violated state campaign finance law and sent the matter to @AGOWA Bob Ferguson for more investigation.

Background: https://t.co/8ZC3JV28oG

— David Gutman (@davidlgutman) February 27, 2020

Love the shout-out in Seattle Times: Thanks, Gutman!

Ferguson’s 2018 lawsuit arose after a report by The Stranger, in which an editor asked the web giants to provide the information required by state law but was rebuffed. In 2019, after seeing the company continued to sell political ads here without disclosing the required information, the editor, Eli Sanders, and another private citizen, Tallman Trask, policy director of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, filed complaints with the PDC.

