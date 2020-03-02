Slog PM: Klobuchar and Buttigieg Stump for Biden, James Lipton Dies, Chris Matthews "Retires"

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who both unexpectedly dropped out of the presidential race over the past two days, are endorsing Joe Biden in a rally in Dallas this evening. Beto O'Rourke is also endorsing Biden at the rally. The New York Times has called it "a stunningly swift turn of events." The shift has made democratic primary predictions wonky . FiveThirtyEight now predicts Biden has a better chance at winning more than half of the pledged democratic delegates, at 17%, than Sanders, at 16%. But it's much more likely that no one will collect half of the delegates.

We'll have a clearer prediction once Super Tuesday shakes out: Sanders is expected to win California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Maine, and Vermont. Biden is expected to win North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and American Samoa. They're currently tied for Texas. For some reason, Bloomberg and Warren are also still in this race. I expect Bloomberg will drop out and endorse Biden if Bloomberg doesn't win a state tomorrow. Who knows about Warren.

And then... The biggest news of today, COVID-19. Some bulletpoints:

The rest of the country is also suffering from the coronavirus outbreak: One of today's buzzier coronavirus updates happened in San Antonio when the mayor announced a public health emergency after 21 people were possibly exposed to COVID-19. The exposure happened when a patient, who later tested positive for coronavirus, was released from quarantine. She visited a mall and "mostly sat by herself in the food court," reports CNN. She's now back in quarantine. Being in quarantine seems so lonely.



Today we learned that the CDC mistakenly released a patient from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease who later returned a positive COVID-19 reading.



The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable.



James Lipton is dead: The Inside the Actors Studio host and theater academic was 93.

Performance artist Ulay is also dead: He was best known for the works he created with his former partner Marina Abramovic. He was 76.

Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC: The news broke this evening. He started his popular show, Hardball, by saying, “I’m retiring—this is the last Hardball on MSNBC." The political anchor and host has been one of cable TV's biggest blowhards for almost 25 years. From the New York Times:

Mr. Matthews, 74, has faced mounting criticism in recent days over a spate of embarrassing on-air moments, including a comparison of Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign to the Nazi invasion of France and an interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren in which the anchor was criticized for a condescending and disbelieving tone. Do you want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.

The stock market: It's back up, baby!

"Multiple protests going on at the same time" at a Bloomberg Fox News town hall today. The chaos in this video feels like a good temperture check on America right now.



Chaos at Bloomberg town hall. Protesters interrupt shouting “release the NDAs.” Another man asks a gun question out of turn. Members of the audience begin arguing over guns & abortion. Others begin cheering



