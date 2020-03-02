The milquetoast moderates are calling for unity: Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who both unexpectedly dropped out of the presidential race over the past two days, are endorsing Joe Biden in a rally in Dallas this evening. Beto O'Rourke is also endorsing Biden at the rally. The New York Times has called it "a stunningly swift turn of events." The shift has made democratic primary predictions wonky. FiveThirtyEight now predicts Biden has a better chance at winning more than half of the pledged democratic delegates, at 17%, than Sanders, at 16%. But it's much more likely that no one will collect half of the delegates.
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in the Democratic primary: "I'm delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president." pic.twitter.com/W7fMuQiStK
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2020
We'll have a clearer prediction once Super Tuesday shakes out: Sanders is expected to win California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Maine, and Vermont. Biden is expected to win North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and American Samoa. They're currently tied for Texas. For some reason, Bloomberg and Warren are also still in this race. I expect Bloomberg will drop out and endorse Biden if Bloomberg doesn't win a state tomorrow. Who knows about Warren.
And then... The biggest news of today, COVID-19. Some bulletpoints:
• The death toll locally rose today to six people. A list of people fighting with currently confirmed cases can be found here.
• Governor Inslee says people should avoid large gatherings. He's also asked the federal government to unlock part of its stockpile of medical equipment.
• Some local firefighters quarantined after exposure to the Kirkland facilities are experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the Seattle Times.
• Children can get coronavirus but most will have mild symptoms, according to this report.
• No big events in Seattle have been canceled due to coronavirus.
• This outbreak, which has likely been spreading locally for weeks and is expected to keep spreading for a while, is a reminder that we need universal healthcare.
The rest of the country is also suffering from the coronavirus outbreak: One of today's buzzier coronavirus updates happened in San Antonio when the mayor announced a public health emergency after 21 people were possibly exposed to COVID-19. The exposure happened when a patient, who later tested positive for coronavirus, was released from quarantine. She visited a mall and "mostly sat by herself in the food court," reports CNN. She's now back in quarantine. Being in quarantine seems so lonely.
Today we learned that the CDC mistakenly released a patient from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease who later returned a positive COVID-19 reading.
The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable.
Full: pic.twitter.com/hE2xTMETw7
— Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 2, 2020
James Lipton is dead: The Inside the Actors Studio host and theater academic was 93.
Performance artist Ulay is also dead: He was best known for the works he created with his former partner Marina Abramovic. He was 76.
Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC: The news broke this evening. He started his popular show, Hardball, by saying, “I’m retiring—this is the last Hardball on MSNBC." The political anchor and host has been one of cable TV's biggest blowhards for almost 25 years. From the New York Times:
Mr. Matthews, 74, has faced mounting criticism in recent days over a spate of embarrassing on-air moments, including a comparison of Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign to the Nazi invasion of France and an interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren in which the anchor was criticized for a condescending and disbelieving tone.
The stock market: It's back up, baby!
"Multiple protests going on at the same time" at a Bloomberg Fox News town hall today. The chaos in this video feels like a good temperture check on America right now.
Chaos at Bloomberg town hall. Protesters interrupt shouting “release the NDAs.” Another man asks a gun question out of turn. Members of the audience begin arguing over guns & abortion. Others begin cheering
“We had multiple protests going on at the same time,” Bret Baier says pic.twitter.com/IY3iVZuml5
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 3, 2020
After you're finished washing your hands, don't forget to clean your smartphone.