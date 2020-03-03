New Savage Lovecast: With Cameron Esposito!

A gay man was hooking up at a bathhouse. His brand-new lover wanted to bring a little romance into the encounter by saying the caller's name and complimenting him. The caller was horrified. Isn't bathhouse sex supposed to be anonymous? Meanwhile, in another corner of our universe, a woman is appalled that her boyfriend closes his eyes when they're having sex. How can she get him to gaze deeply into her soul while pounding her real good?

On the Magnum version of the show, Dan chats with stand-up comedian and podcaster Cameron Esposito about her new book, Save Yourself, and how queerness and the experience of being closeted impacts her comedy. Finally, a married man with a 1-year-old child bemoans the quality of the "service sex" he's getting these days. Will he ever see the return of enthusiastic rutting?

A snippet: