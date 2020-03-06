Slog AM: 14 COVID-19 Deaths in Washington, William Shatner's Horse Jizz Custody Battle, Kim Jong Un Sends South Korea "Get Well Soon" Card

Even when he had nothing, he had horse juice. welcomia/ Getty Images

: Good morning. Three more people died from the COVID-19 virus while you were sleeping (or, before you went to bed, depending on sleeping habits). One of the deaths was at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The other was in Snohomish County. There are currently 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington and 72 confirmed cases. The number increased from 13 to 14 on Friday morning.

Microsoft will keep paying its hourly workers: Microsoft is one of the companies encouraging its workers to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. That means that there really isn't a ton of work for all the hourly workers who staff their campus' cafes, drive their shuttles, and more. Microsoft, in a blog post, recognized this economic impact on its staff and is committing to paying them their regular wages, even if hours are reduced. Microsoft said that this is a step big employers should consider making across the board.

UW cancels in-person classes and exams: Starting Monday, the University of Washington will only be online as a response to COVID-19:



Are you working from home? How's it going? Shoot me an email if you're bored. Or, if you're not able to work from home, email me how you're feeling. How was your commute? What did all of you have for breakfast? Zinc? Vitamin C? Tito's vodka?

Here is your weather: I'm enjoying the light rain right now. Also the lightness of the morning already at 6:25 a.m.



Check school closures: Here. Most schools are being advised not to close unless they have confirmed virus cases. Seattle & King County Public Health have assured people that children are not at risk and that school closures can often prove more disruptive and harmful to the community.

A CenturyLink employee has COVID-19: The employee worked at the stadium serving food at First & Goal Hospitality during a Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game. Yikes. CenturyLink is still planning to host the Seattle Sounders game this Saturday.

No more school electric shock devices! The Food and Drug Administration made a sweeping law that bans the use of electric shock devices in school used to discipline and correct "self-harming or aggressive behavior," the New York Times reports. While the ban is national, it really only applies to this school: the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass. It serves children and adults with "intellectual disabilities or behavioral, emotional or psychiatric problems." It also uses electric shock to discipline students. But not anymore!

Weinstein heads to jail: His 10-day hospital stay is over and the rapist will be transferred to Rikers Island jail complex. He had a procedure to clear a heart blockage so now he's in tip-top shape for a life behind bars. Well, or 29 years. He'll be sentenced on March 11.

Math is hard: I will never do any type of math on live tv. Not even counting things. This video, of Mara Gay from the New York Times and Brian Williams from MSNBC, saying that instead of spending $500 million on advertising, Mike Bloomberg should have just given every American $1 million. That math... is wrong:



Update:



I'm interrupting the brief break in coronavirus updates: To bring you more coronavirus updates. Let's see what's happening in the world!!! There are now more than 100,000 cases worldwide. Trump called off a visit to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters. White House officials said it was because he didn't want to interfere; he said it was because someone reportedly had the virus down there. There are no new cases in the Hubei province in China outside of Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak, as of Friday. Yet, outside of China, the disease rages on. The World Health Organization is saying the time to act is now.

Kim Jong Un sent South Korea a "Get Well Soon" letter: Because of the South Korean coronavirus.

The stock market is bad: The S&P 500 is down three percent. More here.

William Shatner's horse semen custody battle: The Star Trek star finally reached a settlement in his divorce. The 88-year-old won two horses named Renaissance Man's Medici and Powder River Shirley. With those steeds came a vat of horse seed, equine splooge, Seabiscuit cum (sorry, I'll stop now). He also got horse breeding materials (I think this might mean "turkey baster"). Have fun in bachelordom, Bill.

The better journalism video making the rounds on the internet: Forget that bland math video. We're all bad at math! Here's a video that really spices up about one minute in.



Just fast forward to the 1:00 mark and proceed to your respective graves. 😭😭😭

A fun fact for your Friday: In 1919, a molasses tank exploded in Boston. There was a 40-foot wave of molasses. It killed 21 people. It's either called the Boston Molasses Flood or the Boston Molassacre.

