Seattle University Cancels In-Person Classes in Light of Coronavirus

Classes will move online as of March 9th. Seattle.gov

Following UW's announcement Friday , Seattle University has become the second major campus in the area to cancel all in-person classes and shift to teaching online.

In an announcement sent to students, faculty, and staff, SU President Stephen Sundborg wrote: "Seattle and King County public health officials are urging the public and employers in the region to support their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected in the region. To support these efforts, Seattle University has determined that beginning this Monday, March 9, classes and exams will not be held in person through the remainder of Winter quarter. Classes in the School of Law, which is on a semester system, will be suspended until further notice from the Dean."

The campus will remain open for the time being, with residence halls and food services operating as usual. This, however, could change in the coming days and weeks.

