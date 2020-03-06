Ridiculous Coronavirus Comments Overheard at a Local Medical Facility

There's a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 in the U.S., and not just coming from the White House. Ordinary citizens who use our state's healthcare system also spew some misconceptions about the coronavirus that would be hilarious if they weren't so tragic. No, wait—they're still hilarious. Below are some comments and questions uttered recently in a medical facility in the great state of Washington, according to a reliable source in the healthcare industry.

"My sister told me black people can't catch the virus. I'm not going to be tested."

"This is because those Chinese eat bats."

"They made this in a lab, the government has the cure but it's all controlled by Big Pharma."

"Can I lick metal?"

"Can you catch Coronovirus from food?"

"So... if you get this Cronervirus—is that the kinda thing you could get pain meds for?"