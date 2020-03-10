Sometimes people call us when they're drunk. Sometimes they call us about their dogs. Welcome to the center of this Venn diagram. Also, a woman has been invited to a "costume wedding." She will be required to dress up like a character in a movie. Is this asking too much?
On the Magnum version of the show, it's a super-weird "What You Got?" with an evolutionary reproductive biologist who mulls over the *possibility* that the animal kingdom is teeming with same-sex behavior. Not just the homo penguins. And, a young woman is turned on by much older men. How can she score a silver fox without looking like gold digger?
