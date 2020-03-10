New Savage Lovecast: "It's Not Our Intention to Feed Our Dog Come, But It's Happening"

Sometimes people call us when they're drunk. Sometimes they call us about their dogs. Welcome to the center of this Venn diagram. Also, a woman has been invited to a "costume wedding." She will be required to dress up like a character in a movie. Is this asking too much?

On the Magnum version of the show, it's a super-weird "What You Got?" with an evolutionary reproductive biologist who mulls over the *possibility* that the animal kingdom is teeming with same-sex behavior. Not just the homo penguins. And, a young woman is turned on by much older men. How can she score a silver fox without looking like gold digger?

A snippet: