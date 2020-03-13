Elliott Bay Recognizes Its Book Sellers' Union

Tony Manno announces that the book workers union has been recognized by Elliott Bay. Nathalie Graham

The book workers at Elliott Bay went public with their newly formed rank and file union for the first time on Thursday. On Friday, the union announced that Elliott Bay had recognized their union and that negotiations would start almost immediately.

The book workers did not expect that outcome.

The first organizing meetings among workers started happening in June. Though the workers did not plan their announcement to coincide with the coronavirus outbreak in the region, "we adjusted our message to management based on the urgency on the time," Tony Manno, a books worker at Elliott Bay told The Stranger.

"We feel fantastic," Manno continued. "We really appreciate the bold move from management to recognize us. We look forward to negotiating a contract not only to allow us to survive in the city but also to make sure this bookstore can survive any crisis it can face."

They're looking for an increase in pay, better healthcare, and "more democratic decision-making within the business," Manno said.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant congratulated the workers for forming their union.

Sawant, book workers, and organizers. Nathalie Graham

"We're in the midst of an unprecedented historic crisis in the coronavirus pandemic," Sawant said. All types of workers are waking up these days "worried about basic survival." She cited the lay-offs that have already happened and the lay-offs to come.

"What you have done by forming a union today in the midst of this crisis is exactly what workers should be doing now around the country," Sawant said. "Now more than ever, especially with the pandemic upon us."

After the speeches were over, Manno urged people to go into the bookstore and buy some books and to continue to support Elliott Bay during this crisis.

I went in to buy a copy of The Plague by Albert Camus so I could participate in The Stranger's quarantine book club. Unfortunately, all of them were gone. I'll go back tomorrow.