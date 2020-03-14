What the Streets of Spain Look Like as They Brace for Monday's Lockdown

Authorities patrolling a square in Madrid today. Non-essential businesses are being forced to close. People aren't supposed to leave home starting Monday. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

In a foreboding sign of things to come for Seattle, all of Spain is going into lockdown, just like all of Italy has been on lockdown. Beginning Monday, the Spanish government is "ordering people to stay at home unless they need to buy food or medicine or go to work or a hospital," reports the Guardian.

Additionally, Spain's recently enacted emergency powers "allow the government to limit the movement of people and vehicles in specified places, temporarily requisition goods, take over factories and businesses, ration the consumption of basic items and issue the necessary orders to ensure the provision of services."

Only essential businesses—"supermarkets, bakeries, butcher’s shops, fishmongers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies, tobacconists and newspaper kiosks"—will be allowed to remain open. Nice of them to include newspaper kiosks (do they still have those out there?). Very European of them to consider tobacconists "essential." Here's what things look like on the streets of Spain right now:

Starbucks is not considered essential. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Neither are socks. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

There have been 5,867 confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain, and 135 deaths. Half the cases are concentrated in Madrid. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

In Madrid alone, there have been 2,940 confirmed cases and 86 deaths. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

The proprietor of a Madrid newsstand wears a mask as he tries to sell newspapers. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

The American Airlines check-in area of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport last night, as the travel ban to the US went into effect. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

The streets of Barcelona look a lot like the streets of Madrid. David Ramos / Getty Images

Here is the line to buy bread at one shop in Barcelona. David Ramos / Getty Images

People in Barcelona out for a walk while they're still allowed to. David Ramos / Getty Images