Coronavirus is everywhere. It's all over Slog. It's in the XFL. It's even in Ohio. We need to take coronavirus seriously (#SHUTDOWNSEATTLE!) and we also need to unplug and take breaks.
How are you taking Corona Breaks? I'm de-stressing by compulsively checking Mondo Mascots, an Instagram and Twitter account devoted to Japanese mascots.
Here are the two Rugby World Cup mascots dancing:
Rugby World Cup mascots Ren and G show off their dance move. pic.twitter.com/DGZUCNn8fU
— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) September 20, 2019
And here's a picture of the Tokyo 2020 mascots:
As of this weekend, it looks like the Olympics will carry on as planned.
The little noodle-brain below was posted on Mondo Mascots today. I see myself in him:
Chiitan, the "anarchic, accident-prone fairy baby otter with a turtle on its head," is one of the most famous Japanese mascots. It (Chiitan has no gender) is what kick-started my obsession:
Here it is exercising with Mr. Bean:
I've watched this at least 15 times.
Chiitan is a great DJ:
Mascots worry about pandemics, too:
I'm not sure what this one is supposed to be:
Maybe it's the self-quarantine, but this "water fairy with a rose hat" is so cute I could cry:
One commenter saw this mascot and wrote: "Truly an abomination."
The unique Kikuchi-kun is a Frankenstein’s monster cobbled together from various points of pride from Kikuchi City (a locally-grown melon for a head, hot springs for eyebrows, a dairy cow’s legs, etc.) Although initially unpopular (he made children cry at his first public appearance) Kikuchi-kun has cultivated a cult following for his dry, deadpan comments. - - - #きくちくん #mascot #Japan #ゆるキャラ #可愛い #weird #bizarre
Okay, break over. Back to monitoring coronavirus updates.