Take a Corona Break and Look at These Little Nuggets

Ragamaru-ku (left), an unofficial rugby mascot from Tokyo, poses next to Ren (right), a Rugby World Cup mascot. Koki Nagahama / Getty Images

Coronavirus is everywhere. It's all over Slog . It's in the XFL . It's even in Ohio . We need to take coronavirus seriously ( #SHUTDOWNSEATTLE !) and we also need to unplug and take breaks.

How are you taking Corona Breaks? I'm de-stressing by compulsively checking Mondo Mascots, an Instagram and Twitter account devoted to Japanese mascots.

Here are the two Rugby World Cup mascots dancing:



Rugby World Cup mascots Ren and G show off their dance move. pic.twitter.com/DGZUCNn8fU

— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) September 20, 2019

And here's a picture of the Tokyo 2020 mascots:

The Tokyo 2020 mascots: Miraitowa (left) and Someity (right). Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images

As of this weekend, it looks like the Olympics will carry on as planned.

The little noodle-brain below was posted on Mondo Mascots today. I see myself in him:

Chiitan, the "anarchic, accident-prone fairy baby otter with a turtle on its head," is one of the most famous Japanese mascots. It (Chiitan has no gender) is what kick-started my obsession:



Here it is exercising with Mr. Bean:



I've watched this at least 15 times.

Chiitan is a great DJ:



Mascots worry about pandemics, too:I'm not sure what this one is supposed to be:Maybe it's the self-quarantine, but this "water fairy with a rose hat" is so cute I could cry:One commenter saw this mascot and wrote: "Truly an abomination."

Okay, break over. Back to monitoring coronavirus updates.