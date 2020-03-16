Seattle Begins Its Social Distancing on a Remarkably Beautiful Day

Lake Washington, March 16, 2020. Charles Mudede

It's impossible for the citizens of this city not to wander outside on the first full official day of social distancing. This winter saw usually long stretches of no sun. The days were not even days but a seemingly endless procession of dreary dusks between the beginning of nights and the end of them. The dimness of the day dimmed the climate of the mind as well. One would leave to work with a consciousness that felt barely awake. The e-bikes were battered by drizzle and wind. The ground was soggy. And dark, oil-slick pools formed around drains. This was almost all of January and some of February.

March became the first month of the virus for the US. Seattle is now known for grunge, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Microsoft, Macklemore, Amazon, and the first reported COVID-19 death on US soil. At the middle of this March, at the very beginning of intensive social distancing, an air certainly cleared by a drastic drop in automobile population mediated the light of a sun in a cloudless sky with the colors of the snow-capped mountains and volcanoes, the plain white flowers on the grass, and the purple and pink flower buds on trees to produce a day whose beauty offered needed mental relief from the stress and shocks of a virus that has and continues to dramatically transform our daily lives.

Lake Washington is rarely more stunning than it is now, March 16. Its waters are a velvety blue, and the capital of that lake, Bellevue, sparkles like a microchip. Today people are walking either with a friend, or a pet, or on their own (I saw no gatherings in the lake's parks or key docks). There are no strangers when the sky is this clear and everyone knows what's on everyone's mind.