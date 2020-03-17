Slog AM: Biden Wins Washington, Tom Brady Bounces, State Bungles COVID-19 Hotline

Joe Biden has officially beaten Bernie Sanders in the Washington primaries, according to the Seattle Times. Biden won 38% to 36% by about 23,000 votes. This result means the only state Sanders won last week was North Dakota, which still has caucuses. The former Vice President's victory stands in contrast with 2016, when Sanders swept the state's caucuses against Hillary Clinton and won over 2/3 of the vote. Switching to primaries shows that, given the chance, Washington really does vote like it's the home of the two wealthiest men on the planet.

And yet, the show goes on: Welcome to Super Tuesday III. As cities across the country implement strict social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Arizona, Illinois and Florida still plan to hold primaries today. That insanely risky decision puts 441 delegates on the line tonight, and Biden is expected to win them all, though Sanders might do okay in Arizona. Biden currently has 894 delegates to Sanders's 743.

Ohio postpones its primary due to pandemic: Using emergency powers to defy a court order against closing the polls, Gov. Mike DeWine and public health director Dr. Amy Acton shut that shit down, according to a direct quote from the New York Times. Though a lower court blocked the move, the Ohio Supreme Court unanimously decided it was fine. That decision takes the night's third-biggest prize off the table.

Not a great scene right now at the polls in Illinois:

Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots: The dark captain of the most evil team in football announced his intentions to finish out his career with another NFL team in a cascade of cliches posted to his Instagram. He commented on his own post "FOREVER A PATRIOT," emulating the social media techniques of the president he loves so dearly.

Trump proposes $850 billion stimulus package: Trump's idiotic plan includes the payroll tax cut he's been asking for, which only helps people who are working, not the many who are out of work. It also bails out airports to the tune of $50 billion. As for small and medium-sized businesses forced to shutter and lay-off workers? "One of those ideas, according to people familiar with the discussions, would make it easier for [those] businesses to restructure debt," reports the New York Times. Trump and Republicans spent $1.5 trillion in tax cuts to the wealthiest people. They are now considering spending less than 2/3 of that to bail out only parts of the middle class.

And yet, 47% of Americans approve of Trump's response to the coronavirus, according to the most recent Morning Consult poll.

But 60% of the country doesn't trust him on the subject, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Turning homeward before I completely boil over, and, well, fuck: The Seattle Times reports that the Washington State Department of Health totally bungled its COVID-19 information hotline program. "It wasn’t until March 5, after state officials put out a plea for workers across the DOH to pitch in, that staffing increased. Even then, wait times peaked at 38 minutes," they write.

Oh yeah, Happy St. Patrick's Day: Instead of going out to bars that are closed, shout these Yeats poems from the top of your lungs while getting hammered on your couch:

If you don't like poetry, and who could blame you: Watch the Drop Kick Murphys livestream a concert from Boston. Show starts at 4 p.m. PDT.

A lot of people are asking which businesses can stay open and which must close. Here's a list:

Tribes are also shuttering casinos through the end of the month: The slot machines have gone quiet at casinos run by the "Suquamish, Puyallup, Tulalip, Muckleshoot and Lummi," according to the Seattle Times.

King County Exec Dow Constantine asks Gov to delay property tax deadline: In a letter, Constantine and County Assessor John Wilson asked Inslee to push back the April 30 due date for property taxes. "State law says an action like that could last no longer than 30 days without an extension made by the Legislature," reports the Seattle Times.

As local leaders rollout insufficient relief efforts, movements launch call to freeze rents: A website called Rent's Due sprung up last night, offering messaging templates to those who want to call electeds and demand a rent freeze. "A loud and swift mobilization of voices is our only hope that they enact policy that rises to the occasion."

Others are calling for a full-on rent strike:



Same deal in San Fran:

I know Nathalie already posted about the Shedd Aquarium penguins yesterday: But one of the few remaining joys in life continues to be watching these birds slowly begin to understand their inherent freedom.





Something to look forward to: Town Hall is fully set-up to live-stream its events. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., they'll stream Culinary Institute of America program director Sophie Egan reading from her new book, How to Be a Conscious Eater. After her presentation, novelist and NYT columnist Tim Egan will join her onstage for a nice chat.