Make the Most of Isolation by Filling Out Your Census Form Online Right Now

Your invitation probably looks less crinkled than mine. RS

At this point, if you have a mailbox you should have received a blue letter from the U.S. Census Bureau with an invitation to complete the 2020 census survey. Before you queue up the next episode of Love Is Blind, do yourself and your neighbors a favor and fill that puppy out online . It only takes a few minutes, so hop to it!! If you can't do it right now, schedule a time today to do so.

Since the census provides the data that determines the size of our political clout in the halls of Congress and in the echoey chambers of the Washington Statehouse, making sure you and everyone you know participates in the survey this year is one of the more selfless acts you can accomplish under isolation.

Unconvinced? A few things to consider:

• The government uses the national headcount, which only happens once a decade, to figure out how many U.S. House Representatives each state receives. Right now Washington only has 10 reps. Maybe we deserve more, maybe we deserve less, but we won't really know until we get the next census count.

• Equally important: the census also determines the geographic distribution of seats in the Washington Statehouse. When the state redraws the district map next year, they'll use new census figures to see how many reps we'll need from the Puget Sound region and how many we'll need from east of the mountains. In order for any region to be accurately represented, its residents need to make sure they're counted.

• And here's the big thing: the Census Bureau estimates that federal and state agencies distribute $17 billion dollars to Washington's communities based on population. That's $2,300 a head for stuff like highway construction, food stamps, Pell Grants, Medicaid, housing vouchers, school lunch, and tons of other programs. If we don't get an accurate count, we get less money than we need to care for ourselves and the people we love.

• Maybe you have some concerns because Trump is President? That's reasonable. But allow me to allay those concerns. There is no citizenship question, thankfully. So undocumented immigrants can and should fill out the survey soon. Moreover, census information isn't shared with any other agency. Everything is confidential, and individual responses can't be accessed for decades.

• The global pandemic has obviously complicated this vital process. The Census Bureau was already understaffed going into this year's count, and social distancing orders have thwarted local efforts to organize hard-to-reach populations, who are already underrepresented in government and who disproportionally rely on programs that could be cut if we get an undercount. Making matters worse, yesterday the Bureau "suspended field operations for two weeks out of concern about the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus," according to the Associated Press.

Let's help ourselves by helping them out. Fill out the questionnaire online. And while you're waiting on a long line at Costco, or at Dick's, or at your favorite video store, maybe ask the next person in line—from a safe distance, of course—if they've gotten a chance to fill out their form.