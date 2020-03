Mudede Is Live on Week in Review

We let KUOW have Charles Mudede for the afternoon. He's on Week in Review with Bill Radke, Washington State Wire's DJ Wilson, and Seattle Met's Allison Williams. It started around noon. Listen here. The guests are all calling in remotely. Godspeed. I'm already so tired of conference calls.

My favorite moments so far:

• Charles theorized that Gen Xers are uniquely ready to shelter-in-place because they grew up during the AIDS crisis.

• Charles said "pussyfoot" on public radio.