A Message to the City from Sarah Rudinoff

Sarah Rudinoff is an actor and singer currently self-quarantined in West Seattle. Christopher Frizzelle

It's Sunday, March 22, and we are still in the early stages of this crisis. We've only just begun, as someone who's now dead once sang.

We're starting Slog each morning with messages of connection and hope. If you are unfamiliar with these Messages to the City, start here and then watch this and then watch this.

In her message this morning, Sarah Rudinoff talks about the recent sudden death of her father, her experience of being at Ground Zero on 9/11, and how she gets through frightening times. Then she sings a song for Sunday morning.

Below the video, there are some iconic photos of Rudinoff's career as a performer over the last two decades. But first, here's this—a gift to you:

Sarah Rudinoff is a performer, writer, actor, singer, and 2003 winner of a Stranger Genius Award.

In lieu of listing all of her credits here, let's look at pics of a few career highlights:

The publicity shot for her 2003 solo show Go There (it ran buck naked in the print issue of The Stranger). Courtesy of Sarah Rudinoff

Sarah Rudinoff, left, in Mama Mia at 5th Avenue Theatre in 2018. Mark Kitoaka and Tracy Martin

Rudinoff playing Florida school board member Bill Husfelt in Dayna Hanson's Clay Duke. Courtesy of Sarah Rudinoff

Rudinoff, center, won a Gregory Award for her role in How to Succeed in Business (Without Really Trying) at the 5th Avenue Theatre in 2016. Mark Kitoaka and Tracy Martin

Rudinoff in Well at Seattle Rep in 2017. Alan Alabastro

A selfie taken during a performance of her solo show NowNowNow at On the Boards, turned into a painting by Jodi Brown. Courtesy of Sarah Rudinoff

Rudinoff as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Re-bar in 2000. Courtesy of Sarah Rudinoff

Hosting a stage at 2014's Seattle Pride. Courtesy of Sarah Rudinoff