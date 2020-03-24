Slog AM: Tokyo Olympics Postponed, Yakima Jailbreak, Locust Plague

Rather than risk the respiratory health and the very lives of millions of people, the International Olympic Committee decided Monday to push back the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021, reports the New York Times . The decision was forced to its crisis after Canada and Australia pulled their athletes from the games, and also after the U.S.A. eventually, reluctantly, pressured the committee to pull the plug.

Bailout deal expected this morning: After negotiations between the two parties in Congress broke down on Monday, anonymous Democrats are telling the Washington Post that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expected a deal Tuesday morning and sound "very upbeat" on the phone. The Republican demand to create $500 billion slush fund for Steve Mnuchin to dole out to large corporations as he sees fit, i.e. with no oversight, remains a sticking point.

Where the fuck is Biden? He'll be on The View today, according to the New York Times. The presumptive Democratic nominee has been absent during the beginning days of the pandemic, supplanted by Trump's increasingly despotic press briefings and Governors making direct addresses to the their states. "Advisors" say Biden's been in a lab with a pen and a pad "testing different approaches and formulating a strategy for using TV and digital options for projecting his personality and delivering criticism of Mr. Trump."

Speak of the devil: The more Dr. Fauci corrects the President's deadly lies in print, the quicker the President is to lose his patience with Dr. Fauci, according to the New York Times. Right now Trump has more to gain than to lose by keeping one of the most respected immunologists in the country on staff, but that could change soon, as evidenced by the fact that Fauci wasn't in the room at the President's briefing yesterday.

And now...swarms of locusts! Last Friday I somehow missed this piece about a plague of locusts devastating the Arabian peninsula, but here we are. The Guardian reports that climate change created conditions for locust swarms to increase 8,000 fold—rather than 400 fold. These swarms have so far reached 10 countries, endangering the food supply for 25 million people. As my mother's first born, I'm very much not looking forward to darkness covering the land of Egypt for three days in the near future.

The Antarctic ice sheet is more vulnerable than we thought: So, it turns out that a 12-mile long glacier in the East Antarctic is slipping down a giant underwater canyon, which is allowing the ocean to penetrate further into the continent than, which appears to be creating "a runaway feedback process in which ice loss begets more and more ice loss" in a region that "has the potential to raise sea levels by nearly five feet over the long term," according to the Washington Post.

Photos of polar bears on melting icebergs are out: Photos of seals on melting icebergs are in. French photog Florian Ledoux won the coveted Nature TTL Photographer of the Year award for 2020, reports the BBC. If you're asking me, and you're not, I think the judges should have picked the person who took the photo of the sheep in the shade of the tree.

Texas and Ohio exploit coronavirus crisis to halt abortions: This is what happens when we leave terms like "elective surgeries" open to interpretation by Republican officials. According to NBC, "failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail" in Texas.

Here are more details of Inslee's "stay home" order: The Seattle Times threw up the whole order online and listed the dos and donts for the general public. You can go to the gas station or the laundromat, but you can't go to a wedding or a funeral.

The economic costs of staying home: Economists expect another round of layoffs—particularly in the manufacturing sector— after Monday's Gubernatorial order to "stay home," which closed all nonessential businesses and restricted outside playtime. According to a Seattle Times analysis of employment security department data, 459,000 people in the hotel, food service, arts, entertainment, recreation, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale services, transportation, and manufacturing sectors are at imminent risk of losing their job. This dire forecast highlights the need for massive federal funding directed to people—not corporations—for sacrificing their work for the greater good.

JAILBREAK: Fourteen inmates busted out of Yakima County jail Monday after dinner, reports the Seattle Times. Six are still at large.

You might be a little nervous about news of a jailbreak in Yakima: But Yakima Sheriff Robert Udell is having the time of his life with this shit. "Despite the Governor's shelter in place, or stay at home order, probably they didn't want to do that, so they are out and about," he said in a Facebook vid announcing the names and photos of the escapees, one of whom has a weed leaf tattoo on his face.

Further inspection reveals: Sheriff Udell is very close to being cast in an off-off Broadway Western adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. Banish me, you prince of Yakima.

Rent's due soon: Wanna know your rights as a tenant? Especially the new ones that popped up when the bug started going around? Then sign up to participate in this Q&A with Edmund Witter, senior managing attorney at the Housing Justice Project. The Zoom conference will begin Thursday, March 26, at 12 p.m.