I'll be blunt with you: SPLIFF is my favorite part of the year.

Premium stoner entertainment is flowering yet again. Witness the rise of High Maintenance, Broad City, and basically every TV show created for Viceland. And, most notably, The Stranger presented your new favorite film festival, SPLIFF Film Fest, created by the stoned for the stoned.

Since we launched, we've received films (four minutes and twenty seconds or less!) from all around the world. Our inaugural lineup premiered last April in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Denver. It was hilarious, weird, sexy, trippy, and unlike stoner films we'd seen before. There were spaceships, Rihanna-inspired blunt tutorials, dancing boobs, Australians, puppets, ASMR candy sandwiches...

The SPLIFF crew just finished viewing all of your submissions for our 2020 festival, which exceeded our high expectations. We were so excited to bring you another round of SPLIFF this April, but then, you know, a pandemic happened. Like everyone around the world, we've had to adjust.

I'm sure you have some questions, so let's get to it.

Do you have a trailer for this thing?

Uh, duh. It's so good.



Wow. That is a good trailer.

I know. I've seen it 420 times. It was made by our good friends at Collide-o-Scope.

So how much does this thing cost?

You get to choose your price, starting at $5! All contributions are shared with SPLIFF's filmmakers.

Where do I go to purchase?

Click right here for an access code!

I'm all in. Should I get high for this thing?

Absolutely, if that's the sort of thing you're into. But you don't need to be high to enjoy SPLIFF.

Are the films going to freak me out? What if I get too stoned?

There are definitely some trippy films, even some scary films, but nothing that should send you into a panic attack.

Let's say I watch SPLIFF and I love it…

You will.

…are you going to stream SPLIFF 2020?

That's the plan! We’re working hard to curate a new lineup of SPLIFF films to bring to you soon.

Didn't you have a host last year? What happened to her?

Since SPLIFF is going digital, it means we can't bring back our favorite host, Seattle's busiest drag queen, Betty Wetter. Miss Wetter is holed up in her apartment like everyone else, but you can support her by following her on Instagram here. Last night I watched her host "bedroom bingo" on Instagram Live while I scrubbed my dishes. It made me feel alive.

Damn. Hang in there. What films can I expect to see at SPLIFF?

Glad you asked! Here are all the films that made the cut for SPLIFF 2019:



N.O.P.E.

In this mid-1990s PSA, Billy and Charlie learn the hard way that even a single puff of marijuana will turn you into a crazy, violent pervert. Not one puff ever!

Bloom

Flaming blunts, raging bowls, hot dabs—this is the sexiest smoke porn you've ever seen.

Fully Froggo

A frog eats too many gummies. Or does he?

Witch Weed

An expert stoner finds the ultimate high. Beware of the devil's lettuce.

Green

A magical trip to the bodega thanks to some green.

Bibbel the Dwarf Dwarf

One person. One peanut. One backyard. Only one can win.

BBHMM Blunt

An instructional video on how to roll a magical "Bitch Better Have My Money" blunt, in the style of Rihanna's famous Fenty Beauty makeup tutorials.

Corporate Coitus

A Dada-inspired visual and aural collage made up of disembodied heads, colorful circles, and ominous eyes.

Grandpa Joe

So what if your new houseguest has a tiny green face, a cute little astronaut helmet, and a motherfucking spaceship? He's definitely NOT AN ALIEN. He's just Grandpa Joe!

Leaffolder House

A dealer must go deep into the woods to deliver the goods. But at the end of his journey is a hit that might be too intense for him to handle.

Harsh Tokes & Bong Jokes

A punk-rock love letter to growing up, smoking weed at the beach, late-night parties, learning how to kiss, and how you shouldn't mix liquor and weed.

Smokescreen

When Olivia's date takes a turn for the mediocre, she gets stoned and ends up trapped in the reality of online dating.

Hands

A spaced-out, bizarre ode to hands.

Kevin's Proclamation

He's Kevin, and he's got something to proclaim.

Candy Sandwich

ASMR crafting with Sayuri and Gabby La La. Watch them make a fancy sandwich!

The Girl Who Couldn't...

A mockumentary trailer about a girl who is struck with a tragic disorder and the devastating impact it has on those closest to her.

Switch Hitter Haze

Wyatt has a crush on his roommate Connor, who is very cute and very straight. When their dealer brings over a mysterious strain of weed, things that were fixed become fluid—and none of them will ever be the same.

Munchies Massacre

A bag of Doritos and some Oreos commiserate over all the friends they've lost to late-night snacking when... Oh no! Run! Get out of the cupboard while you still can! The stoner has got the munchies again!

Weed Art Process

This is the story of a magic seed. Through pure art, the seed frees the power of imagination.

Bagel Bite Fright Night

Stoned and alone, two women get caught in a 1990s slasher nightmare when they experience a home invasion by a slew of celebrity sex offenders. Or do they?

BOOBatory

Sometimes boobs have minds of their own.

You Wanna Order Pizza?

Two epically stoned Australians attempt to order a pizza. If only they could order pizza with their minds! Oh wait... can they?

Joint Heights

In this adorable stop-motion animation film, joints do yoga, thrash to heavy-metal music, and fuck in the afternoon. A candid look at how cannabis is part of day-to-day life for the residents of Joint Heights.