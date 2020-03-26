Have Questions About Tenants Rights in Washington State During This COVID-19 Crisis? Watch This Q&A!

The Stranger crew is running around working on a few different projects today, but I wanted to quickly flag this afternoon's Zoom conference Q&A with the Housing Justice Project about tenants rights during the COVID-19 crisis.

ICYMI: Washington state recently announced a statewide eviction moratorium, but there are plenty of people who are rightly saying that it doesn't go far enough.

The Q&A below features Edmund Witter, who former Stranger-cum-Seattle Times staffer Heidi Groover profiled in this excellent piece for The Stranger in 2018, and it answers a lot of questions I had about our current eviction moratorium. It's a little over an hour, and hopefully it addresses a lot of questions you may have as we head into the end of the month. But if it doesn't, post your questions in the comments and we'll try to address them in a future post as soon as we can.

In the meantime, if you need legal help with evictions or other civil matters, check out the Housing Justice Project and the Northwest Justice Project.