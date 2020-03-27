Slog AM: Army Considers Seahawks Stadium for Field Hospital, Lake Stevens Innovates Its Social Distancing

That field behind Russell might be where the next field hospital goes. Alika Jenner / Getty Images

"The U.S. Army said it’s considering building a temporary hospital at CenturyLink Field," where the Seahawks play, Kiro 7 News reports.

As the Department of Defense put it yesterday: "About 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy to Seattle. Soldiers are coordinating with state and local authorities and conducting a site survey of the CenturyLink Field and a state fairground. A location decision is pending."

Jade Garden in the ID gets its glass store front smashed in. The delicious dim sum place hadn't yet covered the front windows in plywood (as other restaurants have). "We're talking about trying to do that just to be safer and make sure that no one breaks in." Downtown deli Holy Cannoli got hit even worse, with someone stealing their cash drawer.

81,000 deaths in the US, more than 1,400 in Washington state: That's what a new analysis from the University of Washington projects by the first of July. Seattle Times points out that "the range of possible outcomes remains wide. For example, while 1,430 represents the best projection of total deaths in Washington by July 1, the statistical range extends from 316 to 2,535."

Lake Stevens mayor Brett Gailey. City of Lake Stevens Official Portrait

King 5 News reports that "residents here are assigned days to run essential errands based on the first letter of their last name...If your last name begins with an A, like Adams, through the letter M, like Miller, you’re assigned to take care of essential activities on even days. That would mean the A through M group goes out on March 26, 28, 30, etc. People with last names that start with N through Z goes out on the odd days." Compliance is voluntary, and not everyone is complying.

Food banks need money and help: "At least 10 food-assistance programs surveyed by the Seattle Times in the Puget Sound region reported that they’ve seen a decrease in volunteers and/or food donations."

“I’m still confused about who is actually allowed to get a test.” So says someone who just tested positive for COVID-19 about Washington State's system of figuring out who does and doesn't get tested.

Worried about someone? Check in on them. "As the coronavirus pandemic—and the efforts to slow the outbreak—disrupts lives and jobs, it can be a 'perfect storm' for suicides, says one of Washington's leading experts on suicide prevention."

Jeopardy's greatest champion of all time 's greatest champion of all time Ken Jennings says, "Things have been turned upside down so quickly and are changing so rapidly that it's hard to process." Courtesy of Ken Jennings

"Nothing like this has happened in living memory," he says in a video message released this morning on Slog, adding that the social distancing we're all doing "might save hundreds of thousands of lives. It might save millions of lives. This could be our Greatest Generation thing."

Boris Johnson gets the bug: The prime minister of the UK has tested positive for COVID-19. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said in a Twitter video.

Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Saltz says you should be making art right now: "Isolation favors art, which is an intimate practice," he told the New York Times yesterday. "Art has always been made under these circumstances."

Bob Dylan has released a new song: The most recent American Nobel laureate in literature (who gave a very weird acceptance speech) has released a new song today... and it's about... uhh.... the JFK assassination. Okay, Bob, thanks?

What are you going to have for lunch today? Support a local restaurant by having something delivered. Want to narrow down your takeout and delivery options to just the restaurants that have been James Beard Award semifinalists? No problem, here's that list.