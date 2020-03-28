John Osebold's Album Created with Noises You Sent Him

John Osebold has been buried in the sound files you sent him. But he's okay! He's alive. BrilliantEye/Getty Images

In his morning Message to the City a week ago today, the one-man orchestra John Osebold encouraged everyone—including you—to send him sound files you've recorded while sitting around in quarantine, for him to turn into music. (You still can.)

He's going to create an entire album of songs made with the city's noises—the sound of your kid's voice, the sound of you feeding your turtle, the sound of the construction across the street—for free, for the whole city to listen to, download, and enjoy. If you want to download the results, chop them up and manipulate them, and turn them into songs of your own, that is highly encouraged as well. It's a giant collaborative project, and who knows where it could go.

In other words, we're all in a band, and it's called Jose Bold & The Remotes, and we're the Remotes. Or at least, I am one of the Remotes because I sent John a three-second iPhone recording of me banging on pots in my kitchen with a fork and he used it in this song. Listen:

<a href="http://josebold.bandcamp.com/album/wfh">WFH by Jose Bold & The Remotes</a>

There's been one teeny tiny little hiccup, which is that right as John got buried in sound files—happily buried in all the noises you sent him—and started making songs, he got sick.

Now don't worry! It's just the flu. It's not COVID-19.

However, it is the flu. Which is, you know, terrible. Trump keeps talking about how the flu is so much worse then COVID-19. Obviously, Trump should not be listened to, but suffice it to say the flu is bad, and we need John to rest, and be healthy, after all, he has more obligations in his life than just being our collective bandleader. He's also a husband, a dad, a person, etc.

The completed album will drop on April 7. Cover art by Julie Alpert

So, John is currently under strict orders from Slog overlords to take as much time on finishing the album as he needs. Of course, John being John, he wants it to be ready for you by tomorrow, or if not by tomorrow then by Tuesday at the latest. But we Slog overlords are stubborn, and we're not having it, so we have agreed, with John, on a release date for a week from Tuesday, since albums always drop on Tuesdays.

Mark your calendars, clear your already-clear schedule, and look forward WFH by Jose Bold & The Remotes having its worldwide release, available for streaming and download for anyone with the internet, on April 7. We will also embed the whole album in a Slog post.

In answer to the burning question I know you have right now (who sent all the sound files in that song above), well, John is keeping track of that, too, and here are the liner notes:

CITY TOUR

opening vocal: Bennett Oneppo

drums, doumbek, rattle: Doug Marrapodi

vocal: Reggie Watts

vocal: Brangien Davis

hubub & caws: Grace

doorstopper: Jordan Kowalke

vocal: Daniel Spils

bullseye vocals: Hans & Stella Altwies

toddler vocal: Arlo Thompson

rooster: Amanda Slepski

pots: Christopher Frizzelle

birds: Lydia Watson

Want to listen to the six tracks John has already completed? Here you go.