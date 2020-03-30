Slog PM: People Get Married in Animal Crossing, Go to School in Minecraft, and Britney Spears Knows a Thing or Two About Quarantine

This is where we live now. Nintendo

We've got you covered here

The constitutionality of Seattle's Democracy Voucher program “is now settled,” said Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes in a press release after the United States Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the program. “I’m thankful this fight is over and proud of our resounding success in the courts," Holmes continued. Two Seattle property owners had sued over the program, claiming "the vouchers had violated their constitutional rights to free speech by forcing them—through their tax dollars—to support candidates they didn’t like," writes Daniel Beekman for the Seattle Times.

Look at this dude bragging about his freedom: Now's not the right time, birdie.



Last week, the Internet Archive announced its "National Emergency Library," which has expanded access to over a million works. The problem? Authors and publishers say it's piracy.

In a world that keeps crashing, the video communications app Zoom continues to soar. Goldman Sachs thinks they've zoomed too high.

The coronavirus is also good news for the gaming industry: Game sales have been spiking. The Nintendo Switch's newly released Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the best-selling video games of all time in Japan. It sold 1.88 million physical copies in the first three days in Nintendo's home market, setting a record for the Switch. (CNN explains the strange appeal of Animal Crossing here.)

Due to the coronavirus, one couple celebrated their wedding on Animal Crossing: "He put in a lot of details in having an alter and lining the aisle with flowers," the bride said of the surprise virtual ceremony.



The kids are alright: They're going to school in Minecraft.



"What's really cool about the Minecraft version of the school is that we can really take things that we don’t actually have in our school and make them exist in the Minecraft version" https://t.co/T2AyIRwF2d

— Vulture (@vulture) March 30, 2020

A Van Gogh painting: WAS STOLEN!!! (On Slack, Stranger's Nathalie Graham asked... "Where did the painting... van gogh?" You can complain about her bad jokes and questionable pronunciation here.)

Something we can unite behind: Hating on celebrities. This New York Times piece published today is fun:

Among the social impacts of the coronavirus is its swift dismantling of the cult of celebrity. The famous are ambassadors of the meritocracy; they represent the American pursuit of wealth through talent, charm and hard work. But the dream of class mobility dissipates when society locks down, the economy stalls, the death count mounts and everyone’s future is frozen inside their own crowded apartment or palatial mansion. The difference between the two has never been more obvious. The #guillotine2020 hashtag is jumping. As grocery aisles turn bare, some have suggested that perhaps they ought to eat the rich. i thought this was a parasite meme 😭

— Riech ⁷ (@MOTS7___) March 19, 2020

The only celebrity who gets a pass is Britney Spears: "She has been held under a conservatorship for 12 years, her movements and finances controlled by her father and overseen by the courts. When she posts about finding community in social captivity, she knows what she’s talking about."



Sorry, Rose Buddies, since the Tokyo Olympics aren't happening this year, ABC's Bachelor Summer Games is also getting the boot.

Pro tip: Turn off your iPhone screen time report. Your mental health will thank you.

The City of Seattle has made a map of all the places you can order take-out and delivery in Seattle: It's called the #SupportSeattleSmallBiz map.

People are still flying: Some of y'all aren't getting this shelter-in-place thing.



Contiguous United States - March 1 vs March 29 - 21:00 UTC - 6800 vs 2800 aircraft within the map areahttps://t.co/EqV2Vo80Kd pic.twitter.com/76mp3NyxWx

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 29, 2020

Do you remember how Bob Iger will be stepping down as Disney's CEO? I know, it's easy to forget with everything going on. He's also taking a 50 percent pay cut.

If you have some time on your hands... This cold case still needs to be solved.

