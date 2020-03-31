Just when you thought you understood the world, Dan chats with open relationships guru Tristan Taormino, to tell you to CLOSE IT UP. Monogamy is where it's at these days. Just for a while. Also, a woman in a long distance relationship is trying to embrace video sex. But she worries that she doesn't look sexy when she's truly pleasuring herself. How can she learn to do the "performance" of video sex, and still get off?
On the Magnum, Dan calls up Searah Deysach from the feminist sex-toy store Early to Bed, to talk about "sleeves." What are they? What are those bumps? Where can I get me one?
And, a lesbian decided not to respond to a trans woman on a dating app. Does this make her a transphobic monster?
