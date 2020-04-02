Slog AM: 6.6 Million Claim Unemployment Last Week, Dr. Rishi Desai Schools Fox News, Second Season of Altered Carbon Might Be Too Black, Too Strong

Remember that dramatic Page 1 of the New York Times last Friday, with the enormous spike showing 3.3 million unemployment claims?



To save the Times graphics team the trouble, this is what the same page would look like with today's 6.6 million unemployment claims.

— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) April 2, 2020

That's a record, and it's on top of the 3.28 million who applied for unemployment the week before. If my math is correct, that's almost a total of 10 million unemployed Americans in just two weeks. If my economics is right (which it almost always is), that looks like a staircase down to the basement not of a recession but a depression. The job report comes out tomorrow, April 3, and it will be like Tupac: "All eyez on me."Remember when Boeing was buying back its stock instead of investing the "free cash" in R&D and the safety of its products? Of course you do not. Why? Because aviation reporters like Seattle Times' Dominic Gates said nothing about it . Anyway, the airplane manufacturer, which is still based in Chicago (when will that ever end) is now offering its "staff voluntary layoffs, early retirement ." The company blames the virus for these cuts.

April Is Going to be Exceptionally Cruel this Year: Particularly for places like Georgia, a state that will soon wish it had voted for Stacy Adams. Indeed, "April is the cruellest month, breeding Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring, dull roots with spring rain."

Dental Noir In Bellevue: He was a dentist. Times were hard. Rent was due. Eviction was looming. Options were dwindling. The police believe the Bellevue dentist doused his "medical gowns and masks with lighter fluid or some other accelerant" and set "fires in his exam and X-ray rooms." This appears to have been an act of desperation. All of those years, all of those teeth (many filled, many drilled, many pulled), came down to this one super-sad moment in the dentist's life. His bail was set at $100,000.

Number one is, of course, China.



Dr. Rishi Desai speaks the terrible truth and leaves this Fox interviewer speechless. Especially as he notes that WHO told us about this virus in DECEMBER 2019 and our government did nothing.

— Randall Warren (@rrwolf1989) April 2, 2020

Number two is the Impeachment of the "perfect call":And number three is the WHO Dr. Desai, however, is not a fan of the WHO.Note: Those from Zimbabwe will get the Dairyboard reference.

Zantac, an Over-the-Counter Drug for Heartburn: Has been pulled from the market. The FDA found it has "unacceptable levels" of a contaminant that's carcinogenic. My brother was a heavy user of this drug. He, like most Mudedes, had an easily troubled stomach. He died at the end of July, 2019 of a stomach cancer at the age of 37.

They Are Still Building that Fucken Wall: The construction of a great waste of time and money has not stopped. The racist wall is still going up. Nothing could be more sorry in this day and age than this bill that Mexico was supposed to foot. The News Tribune: "Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall."

Altered Carbon: Season Two Netflix

This is an easy one to answer. Have you guessed it already? Of course you have. It's because Season 2 is way too black. The three principle characters are black black , and black . The show even has some black-on-black lovemaking. You can believe that.

