Washington Senator Mark Mullet Installs an $80,000 Pool in the Backyard of His McMansion

Former bank executive, Democratic state senator, and pool boy. COURTESY OF WASHINGTON STATE LEGISLATURE

One of the many interesting details from this Seattle Times story about "essential" businesses fulfilling not-so-essential services includes the fact that Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah) is installing a $80,000 pool in the backyard of his McMansion during a pandemic.

The Times reported that "a small crew" from All Star Pool and Spa showed up last week to resume installation on the Senator's pool in order to reinforce excavated walls that the installer claimed were "caving in...making the backyard a hazard for the family."

Mullet told the Times he has six kids and that he had "no idea construction would take place during a global pandemic" when he "authorized the pool project last year." He added that he "had zero role in this whole process" of having his hole reinforced.

Mullet didn't respond to requests for comment.

When asked if he had a moment to talk about the condition of Sen. Mullet's hole, Bob Hill, owner of All Star Pool and Spa, said he "did not" and hung up the phone.

A pool installer who wished to remain anonymous described the $80,000 pool as "mid-range," and said collapsing walls may bury children if they play in the hole. Stabilizing pool holes poses a "safety risk, but also a financial one," the pool installer added. "It can cost a lot to get it back in a pre-caved-in state. I never let things get to that point, though. I try to be pro-active in that way," the person said.

Though Inslee ordered a halt to "non-essential" construction last month, pool installations are ongoing under special exemptions, as is maintenance on luxury sail boats and private yachts, and home cleaning services, according to the Times.

In a Facebook post last Thursday, Mullet announced his intentions to run for re-election. Mullet, a former Bank of America executive and current owner of a few of pizza and ice cream chains on the east side, has distinguished himself in the legislature by blocking attempts to pass progressive revenue, blocking moderate proposals to fight climate change, slipping poison pills into education bills to screw over teachers, spearheading efforts to allow big businesses to exploit multimillion-dollar tax loopholes, and voting against affirmative action.

Mullet faces a primary challenge from Ingrid Anderson, a psychiatric nurse at Overlake Hospital who also serves as the vice chair of the Washington State Nurses Association Political Action Committee Board. In a statement, Anderson said she was "shocked, but not surprised that even during a pandemic Senator Mullet is tone deaf to the needs and priorities of Washington families."