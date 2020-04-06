She's Bicurious and Her Friend Seems to Be Flirting With Her and Should She Go For It?

A friend who was at the very beginning stage of a divorce when the coronavirus shutdowns started moved in with me and my husband and kid. The problem is that the more time I spend with her the more I want to have sex with her. If I ask, whether she says yes or she says no, it could be so bad. I don’t want to lose our friendship or make her living situation feel awkward or vulnerable. Plus I’ve never been with a woman and I haven’t talked to my husband about threesomes or opening our marriage or anything, ever. But I really want to. I can’t stop thinking about her. And she’s flirting with me more than ever before. Lots more touching, lots of talk about sex and sexuality. I think we’re both generally relaxed people. Neither of us are high drama or high maintenance. It could just be really fun. I’m not even sure what I want exactly, just her and I? I’d be fine with it if my husband was there too. I’ve always wanted to see him fuck someone else. But I also don’t need him there. But now is a bad time to start thinking this way, right? Sponsored Make a donation to El Centro de la Raza’s Emergency Response Fund today at www.elcentrodelaraza.org. My husband and I are solid. My friend was shocked when I said the only drawback to her moving in has been that one of our kids is sleeping in our room now and that has slowed down our sex life. She said no one she knows with little kids has sex regularly. In addition to not wanting things to be weird, I also don’t want her to move out early. Having her and her child staying with us has been so good for our family. My older child has someone to play with and she helps with the kids while I work. What do I do? Shockingly Horny And Keenly Yearning

"If I ask, whether she says yes or no, it could be so bad."

Even if you weren't sheltering together, even if your friend had someplace else to go, even if your husband was already on board... it could be so bad. Even if it goes well the first time you have sex with your friend, SHAKY, even if goes well the first dozen times you have sex with her... it could be so bad.

And right now, given the circumstances, I don't think you should risk it.

The start of any sexual relationship—whether you're fucking someone new or adding sex to an existing relationship—is always a risk. You might not want to see that person again. Or that person might not want to see you again. Or that person could catch feelings that you don't share or vice-versa. In your specific case, SHAKY, the reality of girl-on-girl sex might not be as as exciting as your fantasies about it are. And even if your husband is down for opening up your marriage under these high-pressure/high-stakes circumstances, SHAKY, there's no guarantee he'll feel the same way after you start fucking your friend.... in a house that's so crowded that you and your husband haven't been able to find the time to have sex... and yet you're somehow going to squeeze in some lezbo alone time with your friend and some FFM threesomes with your husband. Just as the reality of girl-on-girl might not match your fantasies, SHAKY, the reality of his wife fucking someone else—or him fucking someone else in front of you—could dredge up some unexpected emotions. The last thing you need is the kind of drama, hurt feelings, jealousy and anger that opening up relationship can bring.

If you wrote me six months ago and asked, SHAKY, I probably would've told you to go for it. (Okay, I definitely would've told you to go for it.) But that was then and this is now. And right now you're all stuck at home together and if shit were to go south... there's no escape. Your friend and her child have nowhere to go. You and your husband have nowhere to go.

It's just too risky right now.

And you don't even know if your friend is interested in you sexually, SHAKY. Beware of wishful/twatful thinking—meaning, there's a chance you could be misinterpreting your friend's touches and her willingness to discuss sex with you. While it's possible she's flirting with you, SHAKY, it's also possible that you're basically telling your pussy what it wants to hear.

Enjoy the erotic tension, masturbate furiously, and schedule some alone time with your husband in the laundry room or shower. But don't raise the subject of opening up your marriage or your same-sex desires or your desire to see your husband fuck someone else or make a pass—using your words (no lunging!)—at your friend until after this lockdown nightmare ends.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••