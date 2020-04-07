Slog AM: SCOTUS Suppresses Vote, Pink Supermoon Tonight, and the Mormons Are Expanding

Wisconsin is holding an in-person primary today after the state Supreme Court overturned the Governor's attempt to push back the election day. The lines in Milwaukee are long, and "a crucial seat on the State Supreme Court is on the ballot," reports the New York Times

Lines forming just 30 minutes after polls open in Milwaukee, people trying to space. Almost everyone has a mask

— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 7, 2020

Are you looking for a hypocritical cherry to top this deadly sundae? Okay here it is:

Wisconsin Supreme Court, five days ago: “In light of the existing public health

emergency... it is necessary to limit temporarily the number of individuals who are physically

present within the offices of the appellate courts of this state.” https://t.co/fxRj9RNunK

— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 7, 2020

Relatedly: Slate reports mass voter suppression in Wisconsin, thanks to the Supreme Court of the United States: "By a 5–4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court approved one of the most brazen acts of voter suppression in modern history. The court will nullify the votes of citizens who mailed in their ballots late—not because they forgot, but because they did not receive ballots until after Election Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in dissent, the court’s order 'will result in massive disenfranchisement.'"

Let's check in with the Democratic frontrunner on his vote-by-mail views:

Biden's get-things-back-to-normal campaign is really tested by questions about pandemic-friendly voting. On Today Show he hoped "all the experts, both political parties and academia" could figure out vote-by-mail, yet he'd "prefer to have in-person voting." ("It depends.")

Trump ignored dire coronavirus warnings from top trade advisor on Jan. 29: Peter Navarro—who is, to be fair, a true buffoon for reasons we'll get into later—told the President that the economy could tank and hundreds of thousands of Americans could die if the virus spread to the U.S, according to the New York Times. The administration's response was to set up a task force and consider a travel ban on China, while publicly downplaying the entire affair. Navarro wrote another more pressing memo three weeks later, which Trump treated the same way. At the risk of sounding like a neighborhood narc, has anyone just tried calling the police on him?

Trump is, however, listening to Navarro on COVID now: At least when it comes to which drugs will work to treat the virus. Based on the strength of his sociology degree, Navarro has been arguing that hydroxychloroquine is a miracle cure even as Dr. Fauci says it isn't. "Navarro had brought a stack of paperwork about the drug with him into the room, arguing it was proof that it could work to treat coronavirus, which Fauci disagreed with because it was not data," reports CNN.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham out: After nine months on the job, she never held a formal press briefing, reports Axios. It's confusing, because you'd think Trump would admire her perfect record.

Boeing loses space race to SpaceX: The embattled Everett aerospace company has agreed to send its Starliner capsule back to the trial run phase of a mission to send NASA astronauts into space "for the first time since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011," according to the Washington Post. Last year, a test flight was "was marred by software glitches that prevented the capsule from reaching the International Space Station." SpaceX is testing its own capsule for the mission next month, and so they'll probably win the race and the lucrative contract that accompanies it.

Hey Arnold! Rocko's Modern Life, Legends:

Maryland dog named Soda Pop delivers wine curbside: Washington yet again behind the curve on some of the most innovative ideas in the home delivery space. A "very small number of pets" outside the US have been reported to be infected with COVID-19, according to the CDC, but the agency has "not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States. To date, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to people."

The Mormons are opening 8 new temples across the globe: Now is the not the time, Mormons. "In the U.S., the church plans to open new temples in Pittsburgh, Tallahassee, Florida, and Syracuse, Utah, Nelson said. Other temple locations will be Shanghai; Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Benin City, Nigeria; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates," reports the Associated Press.

A deceptively named "Pink" Supermoon will hang in the sky tonight: Flouting celestial social distancing guidelines, the moon's orbit will bring our glowing satellite to its closest point with earth all year this evening, which will make it appear to be very large. "The name comes from pink wildflowers called creeping phlox that bloom in early spring, often around the time of April's full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac," reports King 5.

SHARK ATTACK: A shark "fatally mauled" a 23-year-old Australian wildlife employee working on the Great Barrier Reef, according to the Associated Press. "Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had been doing maintenance work before the attack. The victim was the last person out of the water."

WA Attorney General announces anti-price gouging campaign: The new initiative out of AG Bob Ferguson's office is called "See it, Snap it, Send it." If you see anyone charging way too much for anything, take a photo of it with your phone and file a complaint online. Ferguson's office has received "more than 400 complaints related to price gouging since the beginning of March," according to a press release, and he's sent out five cease-and-desist orders so far.

It is customary to have two harpoons reposing in the crotch

— Moby Dick (@MobyDickatSea) April 7, 2020

Swedish caregivers ratify contract: So says Crosscut's David Kroman. They were asking for more control over staffing and a ~6% raise every year for four years and got a 4.5% raise every year for three years and "additional FTEs for break relief, $1,000 bonus, plus more. Staff responding to COVID-19 will get temporary "surge pay," reports Kroman. The nurses and hospital staff at the hospital have been working without a contract for a year.

Sound Transit CEO is a recipe nut: In an email obtained by Seattle Times transportation reporter Heidi Groover, the transit agency's top boss, Peter Rogoff, confesses his love of cooking to his employees and includes a recipe for Vegan Bolognese and Spicy Moroccan Vegetable Soup. "Yes, you read that right," the email begins. "As a few of you know, my favorite way to de-stress on the weekend is to cook dishes to both eat and freeze while watching sports."

Today in PDRs. @SoundTransitCEO please where is the vegan bolognese recipe pic.twitter.com/WFPv0Snekx

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) April 7, 2020

I don't know why, but: Something about the way Rogoff phrases those sentences makes me picture him standing in his kitchen eating bricks of frozen stew in Ziplock bags while watching a football game on a tiny television in an attempt to "de-stress" after a long week of throwing chairs around at the office and yelling at "insubordinates."

Check out Seattle's Brown Creeper: Spotted lurking around Lincoln Park, according to contributor photos from West Seattle Blog.

Driver kills man walking across the street, drives away, and is found later walking around with a bottle of vodka: On Monday police charged a 21-year-old-man named Carlos Meza with a felony hit-and-run for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man named Richard Hamilton who was allegedly jaywalking, according to the Seattle Times.

Man stabbed to death in Kent: "Police believe, based on witness statements, that the victim started fighting with the two suspects," reports the Seattle Times. Police are still searching for those two suspects.