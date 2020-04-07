Make a donation to El Centro de la Raza’s Emergency Response Fund today at www.elcentrodelaraza.org.
We open the show with a quarantine sex story featuring some very mysterious noises... Plus, have no fear Doc Barak is here! Dan brings on our long-suffering medical expert to reassure us about how COVID-19 can and cannot be transmitted. The good doctor's giggle is, dare we say... infectious.
On the Magnum, Dan interviews comedian and podcast host Pete Dominick to help him answer some questions from the hard-to-find straight male perspective.
And, after a one night stand, a woman and her lover are still communicating. They had planned to meet in Moscow for a second date, but then the pandemic happened. Is she falling in love? Is it just the stress? Should she tell him?
A snippet: