Quarantine Club: Quick Programming Note

If you are in The Stranger's coronavirus book club and you are checking Slog for today's post about Part Four of the book: There has been a delay. It will not be up today. It will be up... soon.

So, if you're behind, now you have time to catch up!

I could make up some excuse, but the truth is, I just couldn't get around to writing up Part Four yet, what with everything else I'm juggling, though I am very eager to discuss it with all of you. I'm also eager to share all the photos that Quarantine Club members have been sending in.

It will be up by Friday evening, at the latest.

Thank you for understanding!