The US Will Lose Its Top Position to China At the End of this Pandemic

On Tuesday, April 7, Donald Trump decided his best shot was to place blame for his mismanagement of the pandemic—which, in the US, now has 420,000 reported cases and nearly 15,000 deaths— on the World Health Organization (WHO) . His complaint? The organization is China-centric.

The US government is presently WHO's largest donor, and Trump has gone so far as to consider suspending the country's contributions to the organization. With WHO taking the blame for its China-centrism, the GOP gets a two-for-one deal on their attempt to escape responsibility. As for trying to scapegoat Obama? It's hard for blame to stick to him because his presidency ended over three years ago. Also, most Americans believe, by a very wide margin (52% to 38%), that Obama would have done a better job handling the crisis.

But as the US continues to deal with the consequences of Trump's incompetence and non-stop disinformation, China is pretty much out of the woods and in a position to plan for the future.

If the numbers are correct, the virus' impact on the US's population will dwarf its impact on China's population, which means the US's economy will suffer a much harder blow than the Chinese economy.

And it is here we see a situation that's comparable to one what resulted in the US emergence as the top superpower in the middle of the previous century and the decline of the British Empire. The Second World War finished what was left of the UK after the end of the First World War. Something similar is happening in the US, the third dominant capitalist power in the history of that economic system, which begins with the Dutch Golden Age. The present economic crash will finish what remained of the US after the crash 2008.

To understand why, let's look at passages from one of the most comprehensive examinations of the crash of 2008 and its implications, Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.

In the second section of the chapter "The Wind From the East," Adam Tooze, a British historian who teaches at Columbia University, writes:

When the entire complex [of China's world-historical stimulus package after the crash of 2008] is accounted for, this was an intervention comparable in scale to anything ever undertaken in the Mao era, or under Soviet communism. The Western capitalist economies had witnessed such huge mobilizations only in times of war. The rate of investment in the Chinese economy surged toward 50 percent of GDP, a level rarely, if ever, seen before.

Later in the chapter:



The [Chinese stimulus program] was enough to offset even the worst shock to global trade. At 9.1 percent, China’s growth rate in 2009 was barely lower than it had been in 2008 and vastly higher than anywhere else in the world. And given the size to which the Chinese economy had expanded, this was decisive. In 2009, for the first time in the modern era, it was the movement of the Chinese economy that carried the entire world economy. Together with the huge liquidity stimulus delivered by the US Federal Reserve, China’s combined fiscal and financial stimulus was the main force counteracting the global crisis. Though they were not coordinated policies, they made real the vision of a G2: China and America leading the world.

China's stimulus package resulted in "the most spectacular infrastructure project of the last generation anywhere in the world."

Tooze also writes:



In the first phase of Chinese growth [roughly 1990 to 2008], priority had been given to motorization and highway construction. Now rail came to the fore. After “borrowing” technology from the pioneers of HSR—Japan, Germany and France—China embarked on a program that dwarfed all previous efforts. Between 2008 and 2014 the network of rail lines suitable for traffic at speeds of 250 kilometers per hour or more was expanded from 1,000 kilometers to 11,000 kilometers. Journey times from Beijing to Shanghai were cut to 4.5 hours for an 819-mile trip, compared with the 7 hours that the Acela—the pride of America’s Amtrak—takes to cover the 454 miles from Boston to Washington, DC. Not only did China pioneer ultrafast trains capable of cruising at 360 kilometers per hour, the economies of scale opened up by the gigantic construction programs also made China into the technological leader in rail-line and viaduct construction.

During this time, the US, according the Levi Economic Institute of Bard College, spent $29 trillion on bailing out banks in the US and Europe. Only half of its $800 billion fiscal stimulus package (the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 ), became concrete; the rest was tax cuts. The US exited the crash with few new real-world investments. Almost all of its money was spent on protecting the value of shares that were no longer worth anything. These shares are still basically junk, and yet the Federal Bank continues to spend trillions on what amounts to keeping broke people rich.

The only thing that kept the US's conventional economy going was Obamacare. That was its one and only big public spending program. But Obamacare began ten years ago; nothing of its kind has been done ever since. And if we make a crystal ball from the recent budgetary decisions of two governors—one, a Dem, in Washington State; the other, a Republican, in Ohio—we will see the US abandon stimulus packages and resort to austerity (budget cuts) in the near future. At this point, China will surpass the US as the top economic superpower. No longer G2, but G1.

The Surgeon General Jerome Adams stated on Fox News that the first full week of April would be like "Pearl Harbor." He was wrong. The US is now in the position that Pearl Harbor was to the UK. Wuhan will be China's Pearl Harbor.