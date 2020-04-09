Slog AM: One Third of Renters Did Not Pay Rent This Month, 6.6 Million More Americans Filed for Unemployment, Russian Rocket Leaves All of Our Earthly Troubles

In the wake of the coronavirus, a historic number of Americans were unable to afford their rent and mortgage payments this month. 13 percent of renters paid only part of their April rent bill, while another 12 percent made no payment at all. A similar percentage of homeowners were delinquent on their mortgage obligations.

A third of renters in the US did not pay rent. Data gathered by Apartment List has it at a quarter of renters, and also provides information about homeowners The time for a six-month moratorium on rent and mortgages, both residential and commercial, is now

The US Economy Is Still Bleeding: Jobs. An additional 6.6 million filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was 6.6 million last week, and 3.28 million the week before that. A total of 16.8 million Americans "have sought...jobless aid since [the] virus" hit the economy. As for Washington State? It has "nearly 177,000 new jobless claims."

The Whole World Envys the Three Astronauts Who Left Earth this Morning: The timing could not be better. The Soyuz rocket "lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:05 a.m. Eastern." It carries a crew of three men: two Russians and one American. Its destination is the International Space Station. Its time of arrival is estimated to be 10:15 am Eastern. The Administrator of the NASA, Jim Bridenstine, tweeted that “no virus is stronger than the human desire to explore.” But, at present, no human desire is greater than that which wants this soul-crushing pandemic to end.

Someone Inside of Starbucks Informed Me That: China, which is recovering from the pandemic, has become the coffee corporation's main source of revenue. The Seattle Times informed me that, due to its experience in China, Starbucks expects six months more of pain in the US.

The Risk of West Seattle Bridge Collapsing Is High, Says Report: Mike Lindblom, the transportation reporter for the Seattle Times, writes: "Before any contractors can reinforce and repair the cracked West Seattle Bridge, the city first needs to confirm it won’t fall." WSP engineers have determined that the cracks on the bridge are “consistent with reaching a collapse mechanism." And so there is a real fear that the whole damn thing could come down while being fixed. The bridge, which is closed, is still cracking up. Car infrastructure is not cheap.

The US Senate Advises Its Members Not to Use Zoom: The Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, which provides security and law enforcement for the governing body, recommended that senators use other platforms for remote working because it does not trust Zoom, which became very popular when stay-at-home orders were implemented in much of the US. Zoom "has seen a 1,900% increase in use between December and March to 200 million daily users."

Barr Continues to Be Barr: He always has got something to say about something that has nothing to do with his department.



Philadelphia rapper Chynna: Died on Thursday, April 8 for reasons that are not yet known to the public. She was only 25. Her EP in case i die was released at the end of 2019.



The Economist Recommends Reading the Poems of William Wordsworth:



I recommend just reading Wordsworth's best work, which is in "Book 6: Cambridge and the Alps" of The Prelude.

The way Wordsworth describes his hike across the Alps during a time of great significance (the French Revolution) is the way one should describe walking through a city during the current plague.