Pot Lovers Rejoice! You Can Stream the New SPLIFF 2020 Film Fest Starting April 17!

"KittySpaceWeed" from SPLIFF 2020

If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP! and SLAY) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. NEED PROOF? CHECK OUT THE TRAILER!

Even better? Each of these limited, special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE!

BUT BE ALERT! You'll only be able stream SPLIFF 2020 on the following days and times:



• Friday, April 17, 7 pm

• Saturday, April 18, 7 pm

• Sunday, April 19, 5 pm

• Monday, April 20, 7 pm

Tell your friends which screening you'll be watching so all of you can get baked and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for any of the FOUR special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 here! Ticket prices are available on a sliding scale: $15, $20, and $25.

Want to know even more about what you'll be seeing? Check out this lineup of the 22 canna-tastic films you'll see this year at SPLIFF!

SPLIFF 2020 FULL PROGRAM

ALL HAIL THE VOID

There’s a crazy pot strain called “astral shit” that’s selling for super cheap. But buyers beware: Word on the street is it literally came from Mars.

CLEANING DAY

DAYDREAMING

DEB’S DIVORCE PARTY

Sometimes weed makes chores fun. Other times weed brings out the trash goblin.His friends tell him he’s a loser who only smokes weed. If they could only see the epic pitch meetings going on in his head...Is that bowl cashed? Give it to Deb. She’s the Queen of Last Hits. Seriously, she can always find a hit.

DIVINE INTERVENTION

A long time ago in an astral projection far, far away... there was one high motherfucker.

DOME ZONE. EPISODE 2 - MOSS

There’s a rumor going around that smoking moss really gets your dome in the zone. Only one way to find out.

DYLAN & DAVE

A cautionary tale about how eye drops should never, ever, ever, ever get mixed up with a bottle of Tapatio.

IT’S LIT

In a very cool dining room, maybe in another dimension, a person tries to have a snack in peace. Then come the spirits.

KITTYSPACEWEED

Two deeply stoned kitties purr through space and time and weed to reach the biggest black hole they’ve ever seen.

L’ORTOLAN

A pair of travelers is on the hunt for a rare bird that’s eaten whole. It’s a French thing.

TIKI WEED

A very expensive pot advertisement goes terribly wrong, as do some eggs.

WEIRDO

C’mon, just one little puff? We all have that one friend who simply can’t be trusted when they’re baked.

TRIPTYCH

Intense, eye-melting space travel projected through multiple lenses in an Escher-esque universe.

BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL

INTERSECTIONAL BIOPOLITICS OF SIZZRUP

Godzilla cats, melty vaginas, presidents, hot-dogs, cool 70’s vibe chromatics featured through this trippy Phono Pony music video.The Regal roller-coaster takes a stoner plunge into a collage of sea creatures, helicopter feet, and baby sounds. We can’t tell if this is fun or scary.

BEST BUDS

A tripped out, still photo montage of two pals enjoying a neon-laced buzz.

RANDOM PANIC ATTACKS

An animated protagonist panic spirals through a love and hate relationship with everyday technology.

PSYCHEDELIC SPRING

Iridescent pigment play with bright bird soundscapes.

FOLLOW THE SUN

A simple accident results in a very dark turn for those cute, vintage, singing concessions.

PIZZAZZ

A pandimensional exploration of life in the limelight and what it really takes to make it in showbiz, as told in song by America’s preeminent chanteuse/gymnast.

THE MORE YOU KNOW?

What do toenail fungus, Joan Crawford, and deviled eggs share in common? The answer may surprise you.

So what are you waiting for? GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR SPLIFF 2020!