Take a Break and Read a Fucking Poem: "Higgledy Piggledy"

The madam in my mind. Fabio Formaggio / GETTY IMAGES

A little under one third of the nation's apartment households couldn't pay the rent by April 5 this year, most likely due to mass layoffs and the concentration of wealth at the top of the country's income scale.

After reading heartbreaking story after heartbreaking story of renters politely pleading with landlords to take it easy on them for a few months and being rejected, the only thing that could temper my rage is Madam de Maintenon, the hero of one of Anthony Hecht's "Higgledy Piggledy" poems. You can find the poem in Jiggery-Pokery: A Compendium of Double Dactyls, edited by Anthony Hecht and John Hollander. It's hard to find, but here's a used copy at a big independent bookstore.

A few notes:

• I'm just going to post today's poem in full here, since I need to refer to it to make sense of all the stuff I'm going to say about it:

Higgledy, piggledy,

Mme. de Maintenon

Shouted `Up yours!' when

Approached for the rent, And, in her anger,

Proceded to demonstrate,

Iconographically,

Just what she meant.

• These "Higgledy Piggledy" or "Jiggery-Pokery" poems are also called "double dactyls," which refers to the poem's "meter." If you know nothing about poetry terms, a poem's "meter" is the sonic structure that governs the verse. These structures are made up of poetic "feet." A dactyl is a poetic foot that consists of a stressed syllable followed by two unstressed syllables. JIGG-er-y is a dactyl. POE-et-ry is a dactyl. BASK-et-ball is a dactyl. Jiggery-Pokery poems are composed of two dactyls per line, or "dactylic dimeter," if you want to get fancy with it.

• If you're thinking that this form sounds like some silly bullshit invented by a bunch of bored poets just sitting around somewhere probably drinking wine in the heat, that's because it is. I don't have a copy of Jiggery-Pokery, but someone named Alex Chaffee does, and he helpfully reprints the simple origin story found in the book's introduction, which was written by Janet B. Pascal: "[T]he inventors are Anthony Hecht and Paul Pascal (my father) with a little help from Naomi Pascal (my mother). The form arose when the two of them were resident at the American Academy in Rome, and my father pointed out that 'schistosomiasis,' being dactylic, did not work as a line in an otherwise iambic poem."

• Hecht and Pascal created other rules for these poems, too. Aside from being composed with double dactyls, they all must begin with those nonsense phrases—"Higgledy Piggledy" or "Jiggery-Pokery." They have to have two stanzas. The second line in the first stanza has to be someone's name, and the third line in the second stanza has to be one double-dactyl word.

• These poems all describe humorous situations, but I think they're also inherently humorous. There's something about the ice-cream-truck-song quality of the verse that just makes them funny. But my challenge to you this weekend, if you're sitting around drinking wine in the heat, is to try and write a sad double dactyl. A truly sad one, not a funny-sad one, though of course I will accept a funny-sad one.