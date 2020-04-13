I'm Going to Need Better Acting Out of Future "Unity" Events

Exactly Screengrab from livestream

Watching two old men squint at computer screens in an effort to read a consensus-driven unity script written by two clearly beleaguered and warring comms departments is about as politically useful as it is thrilling to watch. But that’s what happened today when Sen. Bernie Sanders formally endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a livestream event both politicians teased shortly ahead of the Monday meeting

Nobody's the picture of grace on a video conference call, and this endorsement was never going to satisfy Biden supporters still swimming in the blood of Sanders's campaign nor Sanders supporters threatening to withhold their votes unless Biden personally calls them and pledges allegiance to Medicare for All, but the whole scene was a contrived affair that didn't inspire much confidence in an electorate that could use some.

The half-hour conversation between Biden and Sanders played out like a marriage counseling session with Twitter as the offscreen therapist. Both rivals complimented each other before offering critique. Biden said Sanders doesn't "get enough credit for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror." Sanders praised Biden for having read the Constitution and for believing in Democracy. Biden called Sanders his "pal." Sanders called Biden "Joe." Sanders admitted "it's no great secret" that the two have their policy differences, and that he didn't want to "paper over" those disagreements, but they both agreed they didn't like the big bad man in the Oval Office, and that it was time to work together to defeat him.

In one of the dialogue's clunkier moments, both politicians separately "announced" that their teams have combined forces to create not one or two or three but six task forces on major issues designed to "work out real solutions" to the problems facing the country. Those issues include the economy, education, climate change, criminal justice, immigration reform, and health care.

Rather than plainly and specifically laying out the policies Biden was unwilling to adopt from Sanders's platform and explaining his reasoning, Biden asked Sanders if there were any questions he could answer about his position on economic issues. Sanders then asked his own leading questions about whether Biden maybe wanted to say anything about any changes of heart he may or may not have had on educational issues.

Last Thursday Biden had already detailed the policy concessions he offered to Sanders's campaign—which included lowering the Medicare enrollment age from 65 to 60 (you know, for the kids) and forgiving student loan debt for anybody making under $125,000 who went to a state university—so the idea here was clearly to demonstrate for the public the nature of Biden's relationship with "the Left" going forward. Biden will call the Revolution in, not call them out. He wants to give them a seat at the table, not sideline them. He wants a civilized discussion about why he won't adopt the Green New Deal or Medicare for All despite their popularity, not a screaming match full of recriminations and relitigations.

The problem here is the power imbalance. Sanders supporters are going to keep pushing for the most progressive policies because they believe in them, and they're not going to change their tone because they think asking Biden nicely is the difference between getting them or not getting them. And #BlueNoMatterWho supporters are going to continue annoyingly pre-blaming Sanders supporters for Trump's potential victory because that's just how they deal with their anxiety. They know no other way.

Furthermore, for any of this theater to matter, Sanders supporters would have to believe that Biden will fight to do everything he can to...lower Medicare enrollment and forgive debt for some students. As Matthew Yglesias at Vox points out, Biden's trust issues with the left make that a difficult sell. And as Elizabeth and Matt Bruenig point out, there are a lot of good reasons not to trust Biden. And as I would like to point out, I think the only way to satisfy all parties here is for Biden to legalize weed.

If Biden comes out in favor of legalization, lefties will be forced to end all their dunks—which will come no matter what—with the concession that at least he'll legalize it, Biden will regain his cool uncle status a little bit, and nonvoters will have at least one reason to get out to the polls in November (or, hopefully, to mail in their ballots). I know we're in the middle of a respiratory virus crisis right now, and so announcing support for that particular policy proposal at the moment would be pretty tone deaf and very bad, but once the curve has flattened and the line has risen and crisis is over, it may be the only way to truly unite the country. We'll see what the task forces have to say soon, I guess.

In the meantime, if Biden and Sanders are planning any more of these unity events, I would like to be manipulated with a little more thought and care next time. Cut the pseudo-therapy bullshit and get to the point.