This is what I will be reading.
This is what I will be reading. Christopher Frizzelle

The first-ever worldwide silent-reading party starts in an hour—there's still room for you if you want to join us!—and since this will be the first reading party where you can't walk around the room glancing at the covers of everyone's books, we encouraged attendees to send us snapshots of the books they're going to read.

There are some 200 ticket-holders for tonight's party, but only a couple dozen people sent pics. Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, business books, memoir, health—it runs the gamut.

There is only one book that two different people both said they were reading tonight. Can you guess the author?

The answer is revealed below.

Chris Jeffries is reading this.
Sarah Rudinoff is reading one of the greatest memoirs ever written.
George Meyer is reading this.
Jennifer Haigh is reading this.
Linda Derschang is reading this.
Kathleen Alcala is reading this.
Mark Wunderlich is reading this.
Heather McHugh is reading this.
Kary Wayson is reading this.
Maggie in Seattle is reading this.
Laura in Miami is reading this.
Karin in Washington, DC is reading this.
Evan Mosher is reading this.
Vicki in Portland is reading this.
Matt Allard is reading this.
Linda is reading this.
Josh in Seattle is reading this. (Book six?! Well done on the Knausgaard, Josh!)
Troy is San Francisco is also on volume six of Knausgaard. (Well done, guys. I barely finished the first one.)
Melanie in Bellevue is reading Breath Taking—and has the most adorable cat!
Michelle is reading this.
Mike in New Hampshire is reading this.
Annalee is reading this.
Dan is reading this.
Caitlyn in Massachusetts is reading this.
