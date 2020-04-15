This is what I will be reading. Christopher Frizzelle
The first-ever worldwide silent-reading party starts in an hour—there's still room
for you if you want to join us!
—and since this will be the first reading party where you can't walk around the room glancing at the covers of everyone's books, we encouraged attendees to send us snapshots of the books they're going to read.
There are some 200 ticket-holders for tonight's party, but only a couple dozen people sent pics. Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, business books, memoir, health—it runs the gamut.
There is only one book that two different people both said they were reading tonight. Can you guess the author?
The answer is revealed below.
Maggie in Seattle is reading this.
Laura in Miami is reading this.
Karin in Washington, DC is reading this.
Evan in Seattle is reading this.
Vicki in Portland is reading this.
Matt in LA is reading this.
Linda in New Mexico is reading this.
Josh in Seattle is reading this. (Book six?! Well done on the Knausgaard, Josh!)
Troy is San Francisco is also reading that.
Melanie in Bellevue is reading Breath Taking (and has the most adorable cat!).
M. F. is reading this.
Mike in New Hampshire is reading this.
Annalee is reading this.
Dan in Sausalito is reading this.
Caitlyn in Massachusetts is reading this.