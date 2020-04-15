Slog PM: The West Seattle Bridge Will Be Closed Until At Least 2022, Are Seattleites Afraid to Call 911?

West Seattle, you're going to have to stay over there for a few years. Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti just said on CNN he likely will not allow any concerts or sporting events, anything where thousands of people gather, until 2021. Angelenos may not have NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL etc until next year. He doesn’t see it possible until then. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 15, 2020

2021. "The last thing I want to do is gather 10,000, 20,000, 50,000 people in one place , that's like the exact opposite of social distancing," said Garcetti.

On the bright side, The NBA will return to LA before...

West Seattle is marooned: The West Seattle Bridge will stay closed to the public until at least 2022, reports the Seattle Times. The bridge was closed on March 23 after very concerning cracks were found to be spreading. Before COVID-19 reduced traffic, the bridge was estimated to carry 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders daily.



The West Seattle bridge 35 years old and broke - a true millennial. https://t.co/edKXngnE93 April 15, 2020

San Francisco canceled their 50th-anniversary Pride parade due to COVID-19: Many Pride organizers are opting for a virtual global event instead. Seattle Pride has not announced if they will cancel this year's celebration.

This afternoon, Trump told reporters that "we have the best tests in the world": History and Patty Murray say otherwise.

Wellwellwell: Quarantine impacts us all, huh?



Is it the garden light, or is his hair...finally...gray...? pic.twitter.com/hapH69THll April 15, 2020

Some Michiganders are tired of being stuck at home: The state has the fourth-highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, but that didn't stop "Operation Gridlock" from protesting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order being extended until April 30.



You can’t make this shit up.



In Michigan people are clogging the streets with their cars in protest of the stay-at-home order.



They’re calling it #OperationGridlock



If it’s safe to re-open why are they protesting from their cars??



pic.twitter.com/jBzv5Nr7em — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 15, 2020

The Republican opposition doesn't reflect Whitmer's favorability polling: She's doing pretty well, per Reuters:

An opinion poll released on Monday showed 71% of respondents in Michigan approved of Whitmer’s coronavirus response. By contrast, the poll, which was conducted by Hart Research Associates days before the extension of the governor’s order, showed 51% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Not sure how smart this is but the U District and Ballard Farmers Markets plan on reopening this weekend. People visiting must take an oath:

As a responsible market shopper and example for all, I will: *

• STAY HOME if I am sick or if I have been in contact with someone who is sick.

• Make a shopping list before visiting the market.

• Pre-order and prepay vendors if possible. (see link above)

• Designate one shopper per household.

• Leave my pet at home unless it is a service dog.

• Be alert! I will notice modifications and signs and adhere to them.

• Not touch products, but instead ask a vendor for what I would like.

• Maintain 6 feet of space at all times. I will look for physical cues like tape, chalk, and signs to help remind me.

• Shop quickly and efficiently. I won't chat up my favorite farmer - I will offer them a smile and a wave.

• Use the provided hand sanitizer and hand wash stations at the market.

• Avoid touching my eyes, nose, mouth, and face in general.

• Cover my cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it. Then wash my hands.

• Wear a facemask and know that I will not be discriminated for this choice.

• Be the most responsible shopper I can possibly be!

There's been a spike in people dying at home in multiple cities, including Detroit and New York City. A new report published in ProPublica provides "an early look at the pandemic’s hidden toll," suggesting that "cities are increasingly showing signs of Americans succumbing to the coronavirus in their own beds."

That whole ProPublica report is great: Again, you should read it. Here's another interesting takeaway:

911 calls for medical assistance have dropped. In Seattle, an early epicenter of the pandemic, data shows that EMT and paramedic calls dropped by more than 25% in the first 10 days of April compared with the same time frame last year. It’s unclear how much, if any, of that drop is due to people being fearful of interacting with the health care system. Love Slog AM/PM? Want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.

Netflix is currently worth more than Disney: The streaming company's stocks reached an all-time high today. Investors expect the company to benefit from global self-quarantine. Netflix will release its first-quarter earnings report next Tuesday.

Trump threatened to force Congress into a formal recess so he can make recess appointments. This type of "constitutional power has never been used in the history of the republic," notes Roll Call. It's sort of complicated but Axios has a good explainer here.

